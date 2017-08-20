DWU soccer teams split with Waldorf

Gemini Wesley netted the lone goal in the women's match at the 45 minute mark on an assist from Jocelyn Behm. DWU goalie Cristal Villalvazo recorded two saves in the win.

The DWU men played to a 1-1 halftime tie with Waldorf, but the Tigers gave up three goals in the second half in the defeat. DWU's Shayne Quinn scored an unassisted goal in the first half. Gaston Miteff blocked seven shots for the Tigers.

The DWU women will host the University of Sioux Falls in an exhibition game at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex.

The Tiger men will host the University of Mary in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex.