Twins jump out early, hold on vs. D-backs

Brian Dozier hit his 25th homer and walked three times to help support Bartolo Colon as the 44-year-old right-hander became the 18th player in major league history to earn a victory against every team in the league.

Colon (5-10) coasted to his third win in seven starts for Minnesota after the Twins piled on against Arizona's T.J. McFarland, who was making just his third major league start and first since July 1, 2014.

Colon pitched six innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks. He allowed three solo homers for the second straight start and struck out six batters.

McFarland (4-5) only got one out in his spot start and surrendered seven runs on five hits and two walks. With Robbie Ray still working his way back from the concussion disabled list, the Diamondbacks turned to McFarland, the five-year veteran reliever who had 32 relief appearances this season.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said McFarland was set for about 60 pitches, but the left-hander threw 38 and only retired Rosario, the second hitter of the game.

Byron Buxton, hitting third in the order with Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer out of the lineup, opened the scoring with an RBI single that plated Dozier. Six straight players would reach against McFarland on five hits and a walk. Dozier walked twice in the inning and Rosario followed with his second career grand slam in his second at-bat of the opening frame.

In the inning, the Twins had six hits and five players recorded an RBI as they scored nine runs in an inning for the first time since Aug. 22, 2014. It was the third time in team history they've scored at least nine runs in the first inning and first since April 27, 1980.

Gimenez, who entered the game hitting .187 this season, led off the fifth with his sixth homer and Dozier added his solo shot in the inning.

Colon pitched out of trouble in the first two innings, but the home runs started to follow in the fourth. J.D. Martinez and Brandon Drury each hit one in the three-run fourth and Jake Lamb added his 27th of the year in the fifth.

NOTES: Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the seventh inning after Minnesota reliever Ryan Pressly nearly hit Adam Rosales with a pitch, leading to a warning for both benches from home-plate umpire John Tumpane. Twins C Chris Gimenez had been hit by a pitch in the top of the inning. ... Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano was out of the lineup a day after leaving Saturday's game with left leg/shin soreness. Sano had an MRI exam on his leg on Sunday but manager Paul Molitor didn't have the results back when he met with reporters before the game. ... Arizona recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Triple-A Reno before the game. The team had optioned RHPs J.J. Hoover and Silvino Bracho to Triple-A after Saturday's game and recalled RHP Braden Shipley. Sherfy made his major league debut with one scoreless inning and two strikeouts. ...Twins 1B Mitch Garver had his first major league hit with a single in the second inning.