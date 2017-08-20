Team USA rides early wave to Solheim Cup repeat

After building a 10 1/2-5 1/2 lead in the first two days of competition, the Americans needed just 3 1/2 points in the singles matches on Sunday to retain the cup and post back-to-back victories in this event for the first time since 2007 and 2009.

Team USA captain Juli Inkster sent four of her most experienced players to the course first in singles, and three of them came through with points.

Lexi Thompson fought back from a 4-down deficit against Team Europe's Anna Nordqvist of Sweden to halve the lead match. Paula Creamer followed with a 1-up win over Georgia Hall of England and Cristie Kerr defeated England's Mel Reid 2 and 1 to put Team USA on the brink of victory.

Team Europe fought back with a 1-up victory by Catriona Matthew of Scotland over American Stacy Lewis and a 4-and-2 victory by Germany's Caroline Masson over Michelle Wie, but by then the only thing that could keep Team USA from retaining the Cup would be a huge collapse.

That never came close to happening, but the Europeans fought to the end, matching Team USA with five wins in singles.

The Americans clinched at least a tie in the competition when rookie Angel Yin holed a five-foot par putt on the 18th hole to halve her match with Karine Icher of France, giving Team USA 14 points.

At that juncture, there were five matches still being played with the Americans leading in three of them, Team Europe leading in another and another all square.

Lizette Salas pushed Team USA's point total to 14 1/2, assuring a win rather than just a tie, when she holed a six-foot putt for par to beat Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England 1-up. By that time, the American team—and its boisterous but respectful crowd—had already started celebrating.

Inkster and Team Europe captain Annika Sorenstam had agreed before the competition started that all matches would be played to their conclusion even if one team clinches the victory earlier during the Sunday singles matches.

Team USA also posted wins by Gerina Piller over Florentyna Parker of England, 4 and 2, and by Daniele Kang over Emily Pedersen of Denmark, 3 and 2.

Team Europe's other victories came from England's Charley Hull over Brittany Lang, 1-up, from Carlota Ciganda of Spain over Brittany Lincicome, 4 and 3, and from Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden over Austin Ernst, 3 and 2.

Team USA now holds a 10-5 lead over the Europeans in the Solheim Cup.

NOTES: American captain Juli Inkster became just the second captain of Team USA to win back-to-back Solheim Cups, joining Judy Rankin. ... The 2019 Solheim Cup will be held at Gleneagles in Scotland on Sept. 13-15. ... Team USA's victory margin was built in the fourball (better ball) competitions on Friday and Saturday, when it won seven of the possible eight points in those matches. Team Europe earned a 4 1/2-3 1/2 edge in foursomes (alternate shots) on Friday and Saturday.