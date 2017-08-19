While Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler recently ripped Hernandez in the media, saying he "just needs to go away," Twins special assistant Michael Cuddyer said he never had any problems with the 25-year big-league veteran.

"I like him personally," Cuddyer said before his Saturday induction into the Twins hall of fame. "I thought he was a really nice guy. He always asked about my kids and my family, but he likes making calls."

Cuddyer, who played 15 seasons in the majors (2001-15), stayed neutral on the Kinsler-Hernandez debate.

"I'm not going to get on Kinsler for that," he said. "You can do what you need to do. I wasn't in that situation. For me, what I always tried to do, was go out the next two days and personally talk with the (umpire), have conversations rather than blowing up in the media."

The key, Cuddyer said, was to avoid personal attacks.

"I was always friendly with guys," he said. "I never wanted to make anything personal because it's not personal. Just because you think a pitch is a ball doesn't mean (an umpire) is a bad guy. I hope I never crossed that line with an umpire. "

Buxton awe

Watching Byron Buxton threaten on Friday night to end his reign as the last Twins player to hit for the cycle wasn't difficult at all for Cuddyer.

"I definitely was (rooting for him)," Cuddyer said. "I wasn't Mercury Morris up there popping champagne. He hit a bullet, unfortunately just right at somebody."

Buxton fell a single shy of the first Twins cycle since Cuddyer pulled it off in 2009. Brought back last winter as a special assistant to baseball operations, Cuddyer is as impressed as anyone by Buxton's midseason turnaround.

"The stretch that he's on the last few months, the adjustments he's made, has been awesome," Cuddyer said. "Watching him play the game, he's one of the most electrifying players I've ever seen. I could watch him play defense all day long."

Although Cuddyer hasn't been around much since spring training, he has stayed in touch with a number of current Twins and is encouraged by the clubhouse chemistry he sees forming.

"One thing that's fairly uncommon in this day and age with young players is they really care about winning baseball games," he said. "They're not solely focused on arbitration or free agency or what the market's going to look like in two or three years. They're worried about how they're going to go out and win a baseball game that night. It's a breath of fresh air."

Melville gets nod

Tim Melville's whirlwind season is about to get a whole lot better.

The journeyman right-hander, signed out of the independent Atlantic League in June on the recommendation of Twins pro scout Billy Milos, will have his contract selected to start for the Twins in Monday's doubleheader at the Chicago White Sox.

Swingman Dillon Gee is likely to get the other start, Twins manager Paul Molitor said, after posting a 2.13 earned-run average in four relief outings.

"He came in, and we didn't know who he was," said Twins catcher Mitch Garver, who caught most of Melville's 11 outings (10 starts) for Triple-A Rochester. "He got better and better every start, started throwing everything for strikes. He became pretty effective for us."

Melville would become the 34th different pitcher to appear for the Twins this season, shattering the club record of 29 set in last year's 103-loss season. He and Gee would put the Twins' total of starters used this season to 16.

Over his past eight starts since July 1, the 27-year-old Melville has posted a 2.42 ERA with just 15 walks and 49 strikeouts in 52 innings. His fastball range is 92-95 mph, and he features a curveball along with a changeup and slider.

Once a highly touted prospect in the Kansas City Royals system, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Melville made three appearances (two starts) in April 2016 for the Cincinnati Reds. He failed to work beyond the fourth inning in either start, posting an overall ERA of 8.10.

He pitched for Hermosillo in the Mexican Winter League, struggling to a 4.66 ERA with 20 walks and 19 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings, but was able to claw his way back with the Long Island Ducks this spring.

He went 3-4 with a 3.45 ERA and better than a strikeout per inning in nine starts for the Ducks, who also had former big leaguers Eric Gagne, Henderson Alvarez, Alfredo Simon, John Lannan, Rafael Perez, John Lannan and Chin-hui Tsao on their pitching staff.

Briefly

• Andy MacPhail, Twins general manager for their two World Series championships in 1987 and 1991, will be inducted into the club's hall of fame before Sunday's game.

• Byung Ho Park was in the lineup in left field Saturday for the first time in his pro career. Park told the Red Wings he last played the outfield at age 9 back home in South Korea.