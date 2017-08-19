Cook moves closer to being starter

"I'm going to keep enjoying the process and I'll leave it up to the coaches to make that decision,'' Cook said of the starting job.

Cook's main competition is Latavius Murray, who has missed the first two preseason games as he continues to recover from surgery last month on his right ankle. Jerick McKinnon has said he's in the mix to start, but he carried just once Friday for minus-6 yards in his preseason debut.

Cook started the exhibition opener last week at Buffalo, catching four passes for 30 yards but carrying five times for just 13 yards. In his second start Friday, though, Cook had a 5-yard run and two carries of nine yards.

"It felt really good,'' said Cook, a second-round pick out of Florida State. "We were getting the offensive line some confidence. We were going out there and establishing ourselves early.''

The Vikings were without a pair of injured offensive line starters in left tackle Riley Reiff and left guard Alex Boone. Still, the first-team Minnesota line did a solid job of clearing room for Cook to run.

"He's a great back,'' said right tackle Mike Remmers. "He's very explosive. He had some good plays out there. I was excited to see it.''

So was Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford. Although the Vikings only managed three points in the three series played by the first team, Cook helped keep the Seattle defense off balance and Bradford was able to complete 7 of 11 passes for 95 yards.

"It was awesome,'' Bradford said of Cook's game. "We've seen it all (training) camp just what he's been able to do. I think that we all know how talented he is, but for him to be able to do that tonight, he was close to breaking a few for some really long runs. But even what he was able to do tonight, it was great to see.''

About the only thing Cook didn't do Friday was snare multiple passes. He had one reception for 10 yards.

Alexander must 'focus'

Mackensie Alexander took a brief break from his media blackout.

The Vikings cornerback, who has taken over the role of nickel back, hadn't spoken to reporters since training camp began last month. He explained why following Friday's loss.

"I'm just focusing on going to work every day and keeping my head down, so that when the season comes, I'm prepared and ready to go,'' Alexander said. "That's all it is.

"Just trying to stay focused and you know I got a big task, and I got things that I got to take care of, and things I got to get fixed and work on. ...So that's my focus is to keep getting better, and stay away from the media and just work.''

Alexander, taken in the second round last year out of Clemson, struggled as a rookie. The Vikings have enough confidence in him, though, to insert him as the nickel back in place of Captain Munnerlyn, who left as a free agent to sign with Carolina.

Before the Seahawks game, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer praised Alexander, saying he's "done good'' after not listening as much as he should have last season.

Alexander's play Friday was uneven as he was picked on several times by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Alexander slipped on the first series of the game, allowing Doug Baldwin to catch a 16-yard pass he took to the Minnesota 2, leading to a Seattle touchdown. On the next series, Alexander was out of position on a 37-yard pass from Wilson to Baldwin.

"I'm a young guy, and I put a lot on myself,'' Alexander said. "I need to get better and I want to get better so that I'm ready to this year. I don't want to be distracted (by talking to the media), and I don't want to talk about what I'm doing. I'm just trying to be one with the coaching staff, and with my teammates.''

Alexander is hopeful of regularly speaking to the media once the regular season begins Sept. 11.

"Regular season, yeah,'' Alexander said. "I just want to stay focused, keep working and keep up head up and keep grinding. I got a lot to do. I just want to be the best player I can be for this team.''

Elflein makes strides

Rookie Pat Elflein might have positioned himself to be the Vikings' starting center.

Elflein got the nod Friday and played well. His competition for the job, Nick Easton, started at left guard in place of Alex Boone, out with a knee injury.

Easton started the Aug. 10 preseason opener at Buffalo. Elflein, though has been showing steady improvement.

"It was my first opportunity to get out there and start, so there was a little bit of nerves,'' Elflein said. "But I feel like, if you prepare well during the week, which we take really seriously around here, then what do you have to be nervous about? Preparation wise, I felt good and ready to go.''

Elflein was taken in the third round of the draft out of Ohio State. Easton, in this third year out of Harvard, started the final five games last season at center.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was impressed with how Elflein handled calls at CenturyLink Field, one of the NFL's loudest stadiums.

"It was pretty decent (Friday), probably not as loud as it is during the regular season, but it was still loud out out there,'' Bradford said. "And I thought the communication up front with those guys, I thought (Elflein) did a really nice job kind of directing that.''

The Vikings wants to make the decision on the starting center before next Sunday's preseason home opener against San Francisco. The third preseason game is considered a dress rehearsal for the regular season, and the Vikings will want to have their starting offensive line intact then.

"They're trying to get the best five guys out there, and everybody's competing,'' Elflein said.

Easton shrugged off speculation about how the center battle is going and when it might be decided.

"It's above my pay grade,'' he said.

Kickoff return trouble

The Vikings knew it would be difficult replacing the departed Cordarrelle Patterson on kickoff returns. They might not have known it would be this much of a struggle.

Kickoff returns were a disaster against the Seahawks. Rookie Rodney Adams had two attempts for a 17-yard average and lost a fumble. Rookie Stacy Coley had one return for 17 yards after an ill-advised decision to run the ball out from 6 yards deep in the end zone. And Jerick McKinnon had one return for 10 yards.

"We had a couple of miscues in the return game, which affected us,'' said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer had said before the game that bringing in another player to return kicks was an option. When asked after the game if that possibility has increased, Zimmer said, "I don't know.''

Zimmer had said before the Seattle game that Minnesota does have punt returner Marcus Sherels "in the hole'' to also return kicks. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Sherels has a career average of 26.1 yards on 40 kickoff returns, but the Vikings are concerned about possibly overusing him after he missed five games last season because of injury.