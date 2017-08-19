Search
    South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll: How They Fared

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 2:41 p.m.
    Corsica-Stickney's Caysen Eide, center, runs with the ball as Avon's Tate Wynia, front, and Logan Schuurmans, back, try to tackle him during a high school football game on Friday in Corsica. (Eric Mayer / Republic)

    Class 11B

    1. Winner (lost 24-6 vs. Sioux Falls Christian)

    2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (won 40-0 vs. Beresford)

    3. Groton Area (lost 21-0 vs. No. 4 Aberdeen Roncalli)

    4. Aberdeen Roncalli (won 21-0 at No. 3 Groton Area)

    5. Chamberlain (idle)

    Receiving votes:

    Sioux Valley (won 42-14 vs. Canton)

    Sioux Falls Christian (won 24-6 at Winner)

    Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (won 36-6 at Wagner)

    Stanley County (won 30-20 vs. Mount Vernon/Plankinton Thursday)

    Mount Vernon/Plankinton (lost 30-20 at Stanley County Thursday)

    Class 9AA

    1. Gregory (won 46-16 at Kimball/White Lake)

    2. Baltic (lost 16-12 at 9A Hanson)

    3. Bon Homme (won 6-0 vs. Parkston)

    4. Wolsey-Wessington (lost 42-14 vs. Miller/Highmore-Harrold)

    5. Garretson (lost 32-30 vs. 9A Howard)

    Receiving votes:

    Webster Area (won 51-0 vs. Tri-State)

    Hamlin (won 14-6 vs. 9A No. 5 Britton-Hecla)

    Parkston (lost 6-0 at Bon Homme)

    Kimball/White Lake (lost 46-16 vs. Gregory)

    Miller/Highmore-Harrold (won 42-14 at Wolsey-Wessington)

    North Border (won 50-0 vs. 9A Herreid/Selby Area)

    Class 9A

    T1. Warner (won 44-12 at 9B Northwestern)

    T1. Canistota/Freeman (won 46-8 at 9AA Menno/Marion)

    3. Corsica-Stickney (won 50-22 vs. Avon)

    4. Philip (lost 28-6 vs. 9B Kadoka Area Thursday)

    5. Britton-Hecla (lost 14-6 at 9AA Hamlin)

    Receiving votes:

    Alcester-Hudson (won 52-8 vs. 9AA TDA/ACDC)

    Potter County (lost 34-8 at No. 4 9AA Sully Buttes)

    New Underwood (lost 28-12 vs. 9B Wall)

    Howard (won 32-30 vs. No. 5 9AA Garretson)

    Chester Area (won 20-12 vs. 9AA Parker)

    Clark/Willow Lake (won 48-14 vs. 9B Florence/Henry)

    Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (won 48-16 vs. 9B Estelline)

    Class 9B

    1. Colman-Egan (won 34-6 at 9AA Elkton-Lake Benton)

    2. Colome (won 50-0 at Centerville)

    3. Langford Area (lost 48-32 at Faulkton Area)

    4. Sully Buttes (won 34-8 vs. 9A Potter County)

    5. Castlewood (won 36-20 vs. 9A De Smet)

    Receiving votes:

    Harding County (won 54-0 vs. Edgemont Thursday)

    Gayville-Volin (idle)

    Wall (won 28-12 at 9A New Underwood)

    Faulkton Area (won 48-32 vs. No. 3 Langford Area)

