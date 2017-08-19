South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll: How They Fared
Class 11B
1. Winner (lost 24-6 vs. Sioux Falls Christian)
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (won 40-0 vs. Beresford)
3. Groton Area (lost 21-0 vs. No. 4 Aberdeen Roncalli)
4. Aberdeen Roncalli (won 21-0 at No. 3 Groton Area)
5. Chamberlain (idle)
Receiving votes:
Sioux Valley (won 42-14 vs. Canton)
Sioux Falls Christian (won 24-6 at Winner)
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (won 36-6 at Wagner)
Stanley County (won 30-20 vs. Mount Vernon/Plankinton Thursday)
Mount Vernon/Plankinton (lost 30-20 at Stanley County Thursday)
Class 9AA
1. Gregory (won 46-16 at Kimball/White Lake)
2. Baltic (lost 16-12 at 9A Hanson)
3. Bon Homme (won 6-0 vs. Parkston)
4. Wolsey-Wessington (lost 42-14 vs. Miller/Highmore-Harrold)
5. Garretson (lost 32-30 vs. 9A Howard)
Receiving votes:
Webster Area (won 51-0 vs. Tri-State)
Hamlin (won 14-6 vs. 9A No. 5 Britton-Hecla)
Parkston (lost 6-0 at Bon Homme)
Kimball/White Lake (lost 46-16 vs. Gregory)
Miller/Highmore-Harrold (won 42-14 at Wolsey-Wessington)
North Border (won 50-0 vs. 9A Herreid/Selby Area)
Class 9A
T1. Warner (won 44-12 at 9B Northwestern)
T1. Canistota/Freeman (won 46-8 at 9AA Menno/Marion)
3. Corsica-Stickney (won 50-22 vs. Avon)
4. Philip (lost 28-6 vs. 9B Kadoka Area Thursday)
5. Britton-Hecla (lost 14-6 at 9AA Hamlin)
Receiving votes:
Alcester-Hudson (won 52-8 vs. 9AA TDA/ACDC)
Potter County (lost 34-8 at No. 4 9AA Sully Buttes)
New Underwood (lost 28-12 vs. 9B Wall)
Howard (won 32-30 vs. No. 5 9AA Garretson)
Chester Area (won 20-12 vs. 9AA Parker)
Clark/Willow Lake (won 48-14 vs. 9B Florence/Henry)
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (won 48-16 vs. 9B Estelline)
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (won 34-6 at 9AA Elkton-Lake Benton)
2. Colome (won 50-0 at Centerville)
3. Langford Area (lost 48-32 at Faulkton Area)
4. Sully Buttes (won 34-8 vs. 9A Potter County)
5. Castlewood (won 36-20 vs. 9A De Smet)
Receiving votes:
Harding County (won 54-0 vs. Edgemont Thursday)
Gayville-Volin (idle)
Wall (won 28-12 at 9A New Underwood)
Faulkton Area (won 48-32 vs. No. 3 Langford Area)