Sioux Falls team held hitless in LLWS opener
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.—It was a rough start for the Sioux Falls Little League baseball team at the Little League World Series as it fell 6-0 to Greenville, South Carolina Friday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Greenville, which was representing the Southeast Region, had three pitchers combine for a perfect game, holding Sioux Falls hitless.
Sioux Falls will face Northwest Region champion Walla Walla Valley (Wash.) at 7 p.m. today in Williamsport. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.