Lnyx score 37 straight, whip Fever by 59 points

They then reeled off 13 straight points.

About two minutes later — with 4:54 to go in the first quarter — the Lynx led the Indiana Fever 22-9.

Then things got crazy.

Over the next 10 minutes, Minnesota outscored Indiana, 37-0.

Yes, 37-0. It was part of a 57-4 run that spanned more than 15 minutes.

With just under five minutes to go in the first half, Minnesota led by 50. The Lynx cruised from there, overwhelming the Fever 111-52 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

The first-half performance had to be a tonic for Minnesota's struggling offense.

Renee Montgomery and Sylvia Fowles had 14 points each in the opening 20 minutes, and the Lynx shot 75 percent from the field, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range, where Montgomery was 4-for-6.

Minnesota had 16 assists in the first half and outrebounded the Fever, 22-7.

Indiana did actually have a 10-0 run in the first half. But it came after Minnesota was up by 50.

The Fever (9-20) shot just 25 percent from the field and committed 10 turnovers as they trailed 68-23 at the break.

Fowles scored a game-high 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting as the Lynx shot 59.2 percent from the field.

Jazmon Gwathney had 12 points for Indiana. She was the only Fever player to score in double-digits.

Friday's performance was quite a turnaround for Minnesota (22-5), which has been without point guard Lindsay Whalen since she broke a bone in her hand.

The Minnesota offense had been stuck in neutral without its floor leader. On Wednesday, the Lynx shot a season-low 33.3 percent from the field in a 62-61 loss in Seattle.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve this week told the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune, "We'll have to search for answers," when asked how to fix the team's offensive woes.

Evidently, she found some.

Up next for the first-place Lynx is a Sunday date with the New York Liberty, an 82-70 winner over Connecticut on Friday.

Indiana hosts Washington on Sunday.