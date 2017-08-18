Left tackle Riley Reiff (back) and left guard Alex Boone (knee) did not suit up. Neither did cornerback Trae Waynes (shoulder) and safety Andrew Sendejo (undisclosed injury).

Also out for the Vikings were running back Latavius Murray (recovering from ankle surgery), wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (hamstring) and linebacker Kentrell Brothers (hamstring).

Reiff was replaced by Rashod Hill and Boone by Nick Easton. Rookie Pat Elflein got his first preseason start at center after Easton had manned the position in last week's opener at Buffalo.

Reiff also missed the game against the Bills because of a back injury suffered July 27 in practice. He returned to workouts Aug 7 but has been limited since then.

Boone played against the Bills but missed the past three practices with his left knee wrapped.

Waynes, replaced by Terence Newman, suffered a shoulder injury on the second play at Buffalo. Sendejo, replaced by Antone Exum, apparently also was hurt in the game.

Murray practiced for the first time Aug. 7 after recovering from March 22 surgery on his right ankle. He sat out his second straight preseason game while continuing to round into form.

Treadwell missed his second consecutive game with a lingering hamstring injury, although he has returned to practice. Brothers missed his second in a row after suffering a hamstring injury July 28 in practice. He has returned to workouts on a limited basis.

GEDEON STARTS

Rookie Ben Gedeon started at weak-side linebacker, reinforcing it as a three-way race to be the starter.

Edmond Robinson and Emmanuel Lamur had been listed as even on the depth chart at first team. Robinson got the start at Buffalo and said this week it was a "top priority" to earn the spot.

However, Gedeon, who had been listed on the depth chart as the No. 3 middle linebacker, got work during the week at first team. And he got the call against the Seahawks.

BRIDGEWATER'S GIRLFRIEND WRITES

Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered last August, is touting on his Twitter account a children's book series, "Little Bear Teddy.''

The author is Erika Cardona, Bridgewater's girlfriend, who, according to the web site for the series, "decided to write these stories based on her best friend's dream'' The first book in the series, "Big Dream Come True,'' sells for $20 or $100 if autographed by Bridgewater.