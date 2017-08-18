Ray Birmingham, his coach at the University of New Mexico, and Ryan Brewer, his club-level coach in Albuquerque, were among the first to know. His wife, a week in a veterinary internship at a Twin Cities clinic, had to cancel an upcoming flight to see Garver play for Triple-A Rochester.

"What a crazy experience," said Garver, called up after outfielder Robbie Grossman suffered a fracture at the tip of his left thumb. "It's something I've always dreamed of. When I got that call, I was thrilled. My parents were thrilled, my wife was in tears. I'm really happy to be here."

Garver, 26, will soon join fellow 2013 draftees Zack Granite (14th round) and Aaron Slegers (fifth) among 11 Twins making their big-league debuts this season. A right-handed hitting catcher with the ability to handle some first base and left field, Garver was a ninth-round pick from the University of New Mexico.

Garver, who has greatly improved his catching skills since breaking into pro ball, ranks third in the International League with park-adjusted production that rates 59 percent above league average. Batting .291 with a .387 on-base percentage and a .541 slugging mark this season, Garver has a 13.4 percent walk rate that places him sixth in the league.

"I've been able to put the barrel on the ball better than I have any year in my life," he said. "I'm seeing the ball well. I've started to learn who I am as a hitter. I hope to continue that."

Twins manager Paul Molitor said Garver probably won't see much time behind the plate, where he has played 66 games for the Red Wings, who lead the league in earned run average despite a revolving-door pitching staff. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder also has played 13 games in left and four at first.

In addition to spelling Max Kepler in the outfield against tough lefties, as Grossman did, Garver could also see time at designated hitter.

His .416 OBP in 73 at-bats against lefties is 47 points higher than his mark against righties. Garver has kept his monthly OBP at .340 and above all season.

"I'm a guy who can put together a good at-bat, see a lot of pitches over the course of time," Garver said. "I know when I can be aggressive. I know when I need to tone it back. I've learned how to see the ball a little bit deeper and really trust my hands and be the hitter I always knew I could be: more of an all-fields hitter."

Garver has worked on elevating the ball, which he said has "led to some increased power numbers but also a better understanding of the game and how things go."

His 29 doubles are tied for third in the IL and his 17 homers are tied for sixth.

'Weird' injury for Grossman

Grossman said he was as shocked as anybody that his seemingly minor collision with center fielder Byron Buxton in Thursday's nightcap landed him on the disabled list for at least three weeks. Grossman jammed his thumb into Buxton's left forearm while attempting to catch Carlos Santana's fly ball in the second inning.

"I've never broken a bone before," he said. "Kind of weird. I told Buck, 'We probably could have done that a thousand more times and not had the same outcome.' It was just one of those unfortunate things but I'll be back."

The switch-hitting Grossman ranks second to Joe Mauer in OBP among Twins hitters. Grossman stayed in the game and singled in the bottom half of the second, but he was removed for a pinch hitter an inning later.

"I didn't even know I hurt my (thumb) until I came in the dugout to get ready to hit," Grossman said. "I was like, 'Wow, I jammed my finger pretty good.' I had an idea something was going on."

Grossman, playing left field, collided with center fielder Danny Santana on a similar play last August in Toronto that resulted in a season-ending shoulder injury for Santana. Since signing a minor-league deal in May 2016, Grossman leads the Twins with a .376 OBP in 769 plate appearances over 197 games.

"He's a big part of that clubhouse culture," Molitor said. "He provides a lot of leadership for our young guys. We're going to keep him around. He's going to travel with us just to have his presence."

Briefly

An MRI on lefty Dietrich Enns' shoulder revealed no structural damage. He received a cortisone injection to help quell the inflammation, and the Twins hope he'll be ready to come off the 10-day disabled list fairly soon after he's eligible.

In addition to Garver and the others from the 2013 draft, the Twins lost third-round catcher Stuart Turner to the Cincinnati Reds in last December's Rule 5 draft. Fourth-round lefty Stephen Gonsalves is "on the rise," according to Molitor, who has him on a short list of potential starting options for Monday's doubleheader at the Chicago White Sox.

Special assistant Michael Cuddyer will be inducted into the Twins hall of fame before Saturday's game. Former Twins GM Andy MacPhail, now team president of the Philadelphia Phillies, goes in Sunday.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.