Mount Vernon/Plankinton football team loses season opener in Fort Pierre
FORT PIERRE—Mount Vernon/Plankinton dropped its season opener 30-20 against Stanley County on Thursday in Fort Pierre.
The Titans fell behind 23-6 at halftime against the Buffaloes. MVP got within 30-20 with under five minutes left, but Stanley County was able to run out the clock for the victory.
Jesse Hastings scored two rushing touchdowns for the Titans, including a 59-yard scamper for the game's first score. Hastings' plowed into the end zone in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 30-20.
MVP quarterback Hayden Haak also scored on a short touchdown run. He also connected with Dane Rihanek for a touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter to make it 30-13.
Mount Vernon/Plankinton (0-1) will play host Wagner on Aug. 25 in Mount Vernon.