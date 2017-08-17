Jesse Hastings scored two rushing touchdowns for the Titans, including a 59-yard scamper for the game's first score. Hastings' plowed into the end zone in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 30-20.

MVP quarterback Hayden Haak also scored on a short touchdown run. He also connected with Dane Rihanek for a touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter to make it 30-13.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (0-1) will play host Wagner on Aug. 25 in Mount Vernon.