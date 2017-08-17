MHS girls tennis opens with win over Harrisburg

Mitchell earned wins in singles action from Avery Larson (Flight 2), Ashley Jones (Flight 4), Sarah Zimmerman (Flight 5) and Kiersten Bathke (Flight 6). Sammy Pooley (Flight 1) and Kelsey Dahme (Flight 3) each dropped matches to Harrisburg's Sydney Rott 6-2, 7-5 and Hannah Markman 6-3, 6-3, respectively.

"They have a great player at No. 1 in Rott and Sammy played a tough match against her," MHS head coach Pat Moller said. "It's tough match to start the season for Sammy, but those two will see each other again."

In doubles, Pooley/Larson and Zimmerman/Madison Bohlen each earned wins, while Harrisburg outlasted Dahme/Jones in the Flight 2 doubles.

Moller said the Harrisburg program is on the rise and credited Tigers' head coach Matt Termansen.

"Every year, their team is a little bit better," Moller said about Harrisburg. "It's always nice to get that first match out of the way and we're happy to start the season with a win."

Mitchell hosts a triangular with Rapid City Central and Vermillion at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Hitchcock Park.

Mitchell 6, Harrisburg 3

Thursday in Harrisburg

Singles: Flight 1: Sydney Rott (H) def. Sammy Pooley (M) 6-2, 7-5; Flight 2: Avery Larson (M) def. Zoe Donelan (H) 6-1, 6-1; Flight 3: Hannah Markman (H) def. Kelsey Dahme (M) 6-3, 6-3; Flight 4: Ashley Jones (M) def. Brooke Harmer (H) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Flight 5: Sarah Zimmerman (M) def. Hannah Hatch (H) 6-3, 6-2; Flight 6: Kiersten Bathke (M) def. Emma Rangel (H) 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: Flight 1: Polley/Larson (M) def. Rott/Donelan (H) 6-2, 7-5; Flight 2: Harmer/Markman (H) def. Dahme/Jones (M) 6-0, 6-7(5), 6-2; Zimmerman/Madison Bohlen (M) def. Donelan/Hattie Meyer (H) 6-4, 6-2.