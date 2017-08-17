Mitchell soccer teams fall to Yankton

Yankton outshot the Kernel girls 21-3, while Mitchell goalie Caroline Titze recorded 16 saves in the loss.

"Yankton was able to possess the ball and wore us down, especially late in the second half," MHS girls head coach Bob Lemon said. "Our girls never gave up and played through the final whistle and I was really proud of the effort that they showed."

Lemon said the Kernels weren't able to sustain enough possession to turn the tide of the game.

"We certainly will learn from this game and move forward," Lemon said.

On the boys side, it was more of the same as Yankton dominated possession and built a 3-0 lead at halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. One of Yankton's goals was scored on a penalty kick from a handball in the box, while the other was an own goal off a deflection.

"Yankton is consistently a solid team, and tonight we did not generate the offensive opportunities we wanted, but we had a real test of our defense," MHS boys head coach Ken Novak said. "We had some key players really step up in this game defensively. We changed up our back four, and some of our players trained in new positions this past week."

Novak said Dillon Robinson and Ben Ziebarth each had notable strong defensive performances in the loss, while MHS goalkeeper Trevor Lambert made 23 saves.

Cameron Gauger had Mitchell's lone shot on goal.

"For our next game, we have to flip the switch for consistent possession and penetration," Novak said. "I feel confident we have players who can finish if we can build up our attack."

Mitchell (1-1) plays Brandon Valley at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Brandon, while the Kernel boys (0-2) will face the Lynx at 11:45 a.m.