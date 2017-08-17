Spotlight on prep football: Same group, different name for Canistota/Freeman

"It's the same guys, it's just the name and uniforms that's different," Canistota senior and returning quarterback Scott Jolley said. "The Pride name really represents this group well. We get along really well and we're really excited for this year."

With 26 varsity players on the roster, 14 from Canistota and 12 from Freeman, the Pride move back to Class 9A after being bumped up to Class 9AA last year. The team finished last season 9-2 and fell to eventual runner-up Webster Area in the second round of the playoffs.

"That second round loss last year definitely hurt and we don't want to go out like that this year," Jolley said. "We lost a lot of size, but I think we'll makeup for it in our athleticism."

Joining Jolley as a key returner for the Pride are fellow seniors Charles Harberts (wide receiver and defensive back), Andrew Weber (wide receiver and defensive back) and Bryce Dannerbring (tight end and defensive lineman). Juniors Jared Tieszen (lineman) and Tristan Pierce (running back and linebacker) as well as sophomore Bailey Sage (fullback and linebacker) will also be counted on for big contributions this season.

While his team will have a different logo and uniforms, head coach James Strange said the second season of the co-op has gone even more smoother than the first.

"The kids bonded well over the summer and it's a little bit easier now that it's year two," Strange said. "It's pretty much just a name change. It's still the same coaches and a lot of the same players. It's about working together toward a common goal."

Canistota/Freeman, which is tied with Warner as the No. 1 team in Class 9A in the preseason South Dakota Prep Media football poll, takes on Class 9AA Menno/Marion at 7 p.m. today in Menno.

With only 10 days of practice time under their belts before the first game because of the earlier schedule set by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, Strange said his team has had to maximize every practice leading up to the first game.

"That opening game of the year, there can be a lot of jitters, so we just have to shake those and play the game," Strange said. "We have all sorts of opportunity this season."