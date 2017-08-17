DWU football team completes annual scrimmage

"The first catch that he had was a real acrobatic catch," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said. "Then all of a sudden to essentially go and win the game (on the second touchdown). I didn't have a great angle at it, but it looked like a pretty impressive play."

"He's a guy with long limbs and a long body and obviously tremendous body control," Cimpl added. "We can find a spot for a guy like that."

White Team running back Gaige Marshall scored on a 70-yard run for the team's other touchdown. For the Blue Team, Shaye Slaughter threw two touchdown strikes to Tyler Fortuna and Ryan Roderick, who fumbled the ball at the goal line, but recovered for the score. Freshman quarterback Zach Lester connected with fellow freshman Jhay Roland for a 40-yard touchdown reception. Lester took a short pass by the sidelines, juked his defender and out-sprinted past the defense for the score.

"We saw a lot of guys make plays and saw some guys make penalties that cost us in situations," Cimpl said. "Those are things we can all learn from. It didn't hurt in an actual game and I think those are things that we need to clean those things up obviously."

The Tigers now have seven days to prepare for their season opener against Dakota State on Aug. 24 in Madison.

"We have got a lot of work to do and I think our guys know that," Cimpl said. "Today was a good starting point, being able to get in a competitive situation for our guys."