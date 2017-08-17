Twins OF Grossman fractures thumb
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twin outfielder Robbie Grossman left the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with a fractured left thumb.
Grossman collided with center fielder Byron Buxton on a flyout in the second inning and was on the ground for a few moments. He stayed in the game and singled in the bottom of the inning.
However, Grossman was replaced by pinch-hitter Max Kepler before his at-bat in the third inning.
Grossman is hitting .241 this season with seven homers and 35 RBIs.