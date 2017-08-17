Kernels edge Huron by one stroke in dual

Nick Bennett and Max Dailey each fired rounds of 82, good enough to tie for second place to pace the Kernels.

"Nick and Max each shot one of their better rounds of the year," MHS head coach Mark Horan said. "Overall, we played a lot better on the back nine. We had some nerves again right away, but settled down and played some pretty good golf the rest of the day."

The Kernels had six golfers shoot under 90 with Liam Fergen and Ethan Huber each carding an 84, Jakob Studer finishing with an 85 and Max Tupper recording an 88.

"Liam's 84 was a pleasant surprise. He's a JV player who has been coming on lately," Horan said. "We are starting to make progress and we're moving in the right direction."

Huron's Nolan Weigel won the event, shooting an even par 72.

Mitchell competes in the Pierre Invite on Tuesday in Pierre.

"Pierre is an important meet because that's where the state tournament is," Horan said. "We want to make sure we know how to play the course."

Mitchell-Huron Dual

Thursday at Lakeview Golf Course (72)

Team scores: 1. Mitchell 332, 2. Huron 333,

Individual results: 1. Nolan Weigel, H, 72; T2. Nick Bennett, M, 82; T2. Max Dailey, M, 82; T4. Liam Fergen, M, 84; Ethan Huber, M, 84; T5. Mason Rozell, H, 85; T5. Jakob Studer, M, 85; T8. Landon Roberts, H, 88; T8. Nathan Gauer, H, 88; T8. Max Tupper, M, 88; T8. Jacob Wehde, H, 88; T12. Tate Krcil, M, 92; T12. Kade Clark, M, 92; 14. Brady Broz, M, 93; T15. Will Smith, H, 95; T15. Marty Boetel, H, 95; 17. Ben Pommer, M, 99.