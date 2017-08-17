It hardly mattered to Perkins, activated off the 60-day disabled list for his first big-league outing since April 10, 2016, that he was being eased back into the mix after major shoulder surgery that June 23.

"Running in and hearing 'Welcome back to Target Field' and the fans cheering, it's special to me," said Perkins, the former Stillwater High and University of Minnesota standout. "Everybody knows I'm from here. I'm one of those people. For them to cheer for me like that, after everything I've gone through, it felt really good. I appreciate that more than anybody knows."

Perkins was charged with two earned runs while retiring one batter — Jay Bruce on a fly to left. Perkins threw just 10 of 19 pitches for strikes, walked one and hit two batters without getting a swinging strike, but his fastball velocity was 89-92 mph and he was pleased with the sharpness of his slider as the outing went on.

"Hopefully I can be a little more comfortable next time out," he said. "I didn't know what to expect. I knew I just needed to get that first one out of the way. It's an incredible feeling to be back on that mound. It felt like a major league debut, but different. Regardless of the results, it was all worth it."

Bradley Zimmer's sharp single on a Perkins slider ended an 0-for-36 slump for the rookie center fielder, but Perkins got ahead of Yan Gomes with two quick strikes before yanking a slider that hit him on the foot to force in the second run of the inning.

Brandon Guyer also looped a soft liner to short left field to score the first run off Perkins.

"I started to execute pitches better," Perkins said. "I think I was able to get my emotions and myself under control a little bit more. It was erratic warming up, it was erratic in the first few hitters I faced. I think those things have to be almost expected."

Perkins was pitching at 89-91 mph and touched 93 mph while at Double-A Chattanooga over the past week. He made eight total rehab outings in the minors at three levels, posting a 6.14 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.

"I think the life on my ball is sufficient," he said. "I think my command will continue to improve. If the velocity improves, it improves. I think there's more in there. It's not a concern of mine — at all."

Working in lower-leverage situations at the outset should help Perkins recalibrate a pitch mix that could include more two-seam fastballs along with his signature slider.

"I'm going to have a chance here for a little while to kind of work my way through things and find what I am," he said. "I think I made some pitches today that can get guys out. I saw some swings I had guys beat on, I had some good life on some pitches, I had some good sharp break on some sliders. It will come."

Enns to DL

To make room for Perkins on the 25-man roster, rookie lefty Dietrich Enns was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained throwing shoulder. He was due to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam on Thursday.

Enns, who threw 33 pitches in relief on Tuesday, reported discomfort in the front of his shoulder on Wednesday. Originally slated to start Saturday against Arizona, Enns missed 2 1/2 months during the first half at Triple-A with the New York Yankees.

That issue was in a different area of his shoulder, Enns recalled, but the MRI will show its location more definitively.

"It's similar, but I don't know if it's exactly the same," Enn said. "It feels different. I didn't feel it when I was out there pitching in the game. Hopefully it's nothing serious, and we'll move forward."

Enns, 26, was acquired on July 30 along with Double-A right-hander Zack Littell in the deal that sent lefty Jaime Garcia to the Yankees. Garcia has a 7.15 earned run average in three starts for the Yankees.

It's possible the Twins would seek additional compensation if Enns, who had Tommy John surgery in 2014, misses significant time after his latest setback.

Briefly

Reliever Nik Turley was recalled from Triple-A between games and fellow lefty Buddy Boshers was optioned back to the Red Wings. Boshers, who gave up a three-run homer to Austin Jackson on Tuesday, has a 5.16 ERA in 27 outings. Turley, who made two starts for the Twins in June, has made six relief outings for Rochester since being optioned. He also had an 84-pitch, five-inning start on Aug. 8 that could make him an option for one of Monday's doubleheader starts at the Chicago White Sox. ... Right-hander Kohl Stewart, the No. 4 overall pick in 2013, was promoted to Triple-A Rochester after going 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA in 15 starts at Double-A Chattanooga. Stewart will start Friday at Louisville.