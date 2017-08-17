Twins activate former All-Star closer Perkins

Perkins has yet to pitch this season as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The 34-year-old has posted an 0-1 mark with a 6.14 ERA in eight rehab appearances in Minnesota's minor league system.

A three-time All-Star, Perkins has notched a 35-25 record with 120 saves and a 3.83 ERA in 401 career appearances with the Twins.

In a corresponding move, Minnesota placed left-hander Dietrich Enns on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain.

Enns was acquired from the New York Yankees in the Jaime Garcia trade on July 29. He has allowed four runs in four innings over two appearances.