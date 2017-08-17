Search
    Twins activate former All-Star closer Perkins

    By The Sports Xchange Today at 11:33 a.m.
    American League pitcher Glen Perkins (15) of the Minnesota Twins throws against the National League during the ninth inning of the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great American Ball Park. The American League all stars won 6-3. Photo courtesy of Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Twins activated left-hander Glen Perkins from the 60-day disabled list prior to the opener of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians.

    Perkins has yet to pitch this season as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

    The 34-year-old has posted an 0-1 mark with a 6.14 ERA in eight rehab appearances in Minnesota's minor league system.

    A three-time All-Star, Perkins has notched a 35-25 record with 120 saves and a 3.83 ERA in 401 career appearances with the Twins.

    In a corresponding move, Minnesota placed left-hander Dietrich Enns on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain.

    Enns was acquired from the New York Yankees in the Jaime Garcia trade on July 29. He has allowed four runs in four innings over two appearances.

