Rainy weather doesn't spoil Bull Bash

Trey Engel, of Clarks, Neb., had the second-best ride of the bonus round, posting an 85 for $600 and Colman Entze was third at the end of the bonus ride, posting an 82 for $400.

In the opening rides, Avon's Joe Bertus had the top ride, posting an 82 on Double Dip for $1,740. John Young, of Orient, Iowa, was second with an 80 for $1,440, followed by Henninger. Mitchell's Dustin Thompson was fourth, scoring 78 for $840 in front of his home crowd at the Horseman's Sports Arena. Engel was fifth in his first ride with a 77 for $540 and Entze was sixth in the opener with $300 for a 75 score.