Rainy weather doesn't spoil Bull Bash
It was a rainy night at the 21st annual Miller Lite Bull Bash but the outcome was all sunshine for Casey Henninger.
Henninger, of Fort Pierre, had the night's best ride with an 87 in the bonus round, taking home $1,000 and a Henry repeating 22-caliber rifle for the bonus round win. Henninger had the third-best score in the opening round, winning $1,140 with a score of 79 and bringing the grand total for the night to $2,140.
Trey Engel, of Clarks, Neb., had the second-best ride of the bonus round, posting an 85 for $600 and Colman Entze was third at the end of the bonus ride, posting an 82 for $400.
In the opening rides, Avon's Joe Bertus had the top ride, posting an 82 on Double Dip for $1,740. John Young, of Orient, Iowa, was second with an 80 for $1,440, followed by Henninger. Mitchell's Dustin Thompson was fourth, scoring 78 for $840 in front of his home crowd at the Horseman's Sports Arena. Engel was fifth in his first ride with a 77 for $540 and Entze was sixth in the opener with $300 for a 75 score.