Offensive guard Boone misses another practice

Left tackle Riley Reiff, who missed last Thursday's 17-10 win over Buffalo in the opener, did some work in practice. But Rashod Hill mostly managed the spot with the first team in team drills, and Reiff eventually went to a side field.

Reiff suffered a back injury in practice July 27 and has been limited since returning to workouts Aug. 7. If he can't go Friday, Hill will get a second straight start.

With Boone missing practice, the Vikings mostly have used Nick Easton at left guard with rookie Pat Elflein at center. Easton and Elflein are battling for the starting job at center, but both could be in the lineup against the Seahawks.

Also Wednesday, cornerback Trae Waynes (right shoulder) and safety Andrew Sendejo (undisclosed injury) both missed a fourth straight practice. It would be a surprise if either plays Friday.

Defensive end Everson Griffen returned to practice after being out Tuesday. And linebacker Kentrell Brothers (hamstring) again was limited.

PRIEFER TO WALSH

Vikings special-teams coordinator Mike Priefer said he reached out to embattled kicker Blair Walsh after he signed last February with Seattle.

Walsh botched a 27-yard field-goal attempt in the waning seconds of a playoff loss to the Seahawks in January 2016 and struggled last season before being released by the Vikings in November. He will kick Friday against his former team.

"When he first got to Seattle, I congratulated him, I was happy for him," Priefer said. "That's pretty much it. I'll say a little, I've got no ill will. I like Blair, he's a good, fine young man. We had 4 years together (with the Vikings). I've known him for a long time."

Walsh, who was all-pro as a Minnesota rookie in 2012, was let go last season after he missed four of 16 field-goal attempts and four of 19 extra points. Priefer hopes Walsh's problems are behind him.

"I would hope so," Priefer said. "He did a lot of really good things here in Minnesota. I know it didn't end well for him and for us a couple years ago. At the end of the day, he's a very talented young man."

THIELEN SEEKS REPS

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday he's considering playing his starters less in the preseason to protect against injuries. If wide receiver Adam Thielen has a choice, he'd rather not have his snaps reduced.

"I need those reps, honestly," Thielen said. "I think for me, I think it's great because it's different than practice. Practice obviously prepares you and all that, but (the preseason is) kind of a dress rehearsal. ... I think for me it's just another opportunity to go against really good cornerbacks and safeties."

Thielen will wait to see what the Vikings' plans are for him in terms of playing time.

"My job is just whatever they tell me to do, go out and do it," he said. "So if they want me to play the whole game, I'll play the whole game. And if they want me to play five snaps, I'll play five snaps."

BRIEFLY

It's only a preseason game, but the Vikings pumped in crowd noise at practice Wednesday in preparation for the atmosphere Friday at historically loud CenturyLink Field. "I think it's good for us to be able to go on the road and see (the Seahawks) during the preseason," said quarterback Sam Bradford. "Just so some of our younger guys can get a greater understanding of what road games are like, what an atmosphere like Seattle will be like."

Zimmer has little time to watch television. One popular show he barely knows about. "Game of Thrones?" Zimmer said. "I've never seen it. I thought it was a video game."