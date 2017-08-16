Prep Focus: McCance pilots Gorillas' offense

Andy McCance enters his senior season at Gregory High School seeking to continue carrying the Gorillas through a strong run in Class 9AA football, with two titles in the last three seasons. The 5-foot-11 quarterback has only gotten better each season, now entering his third season under center for the Gorillas.

"Obviously, the little things (are key,)" McCance said. "The mechanics, every day trying to get better. It's about all the small things and the small details and putting it all together and putting out on the field."

McCance said his love for football came from playing the school-yard version of the game in elementary school with many of the same 11 seniors Gregory has on the roster this season.

"We would play every day and it was just a lot of fun," he said. "We got into it and this group of guys, this senior class, we've got a great bond. We're going to show that this year."

Football emerged as his No. 1 sport because of the team atmosphere, McCance said.

"It's just more of a team atmosphere than anything else. It's the most team sport there is," he added. "You need all nine guys, all 11 guys, whatever class you're playing to do their job, otherwise someone's going to get hurt, someone's going to get hit hard.

McCance was an all-state selection in 2016 and he backed it up in the state championship game against Webster Area, going 13-for-16 for 258 yards and six passing touchdowns without an interception, while tacking on 95 rushing yards for the Joe Robbie Most Valuable Player honors.

That game only reaffirmed what McCance had done all year, finishing the season with 30 touchdowns and two interceptions. He was 117-for-179 passing for 2,321 yards and 13 passing touchdowns. He also ran for 777 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

Gregory coach Brian Allmendinger said McCance's commitment to improving his game is one of the main reasons he's become one of the state's top quarterbacks. He was the most valuable player in July at the Riggs Football Rise Above the Region 7-on-7 event, which Gregory won. He was also at the Elite 11 regional quarterback camp in Chicago in April.

"He's one of the most passionate players I've ever had," said Allmendinger, who is entering his 10th year as the Gregory head coach. "He's been starting for us since he was a sophomore and the steps he's been taking each year has been great. His goal and mission is to have success here at Gregory and also play on Saturdays as well."

Allmendinger said his goal with McCance a few years ago was to get on the same page with his quarterback to the point where the player can basically have a key hand in playcalls.

"I told him a few days ago, 'We're there,' Allmendinger said. "We got there. I didn't know if we'd get there but it's awesome. That's all you can ask for, to have that type of mutual trust with your players."

McCance said his offseason has focused on footwork and explosiveness, as his college interest has heated up. He said he "probably" will play at the University of South Dakota, where he has a preferred walk-on offer but is keeping his options open. He's also visited Drake University and South Dakota State University.

Until then, McCance hopes another big season awaits.

"It's important we start well. We want to come out hard and fast," he said.