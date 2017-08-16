Kernel Bowl set to grow in second year

New at this year's Kernel Bowl will be the addition of a MHS volleyball game against the Bobcats at 4 p.m., as well as a dance camp set for 10 a.m.

"It's a step in the right direction, getting volleyball added to the event," Mitchell High School Activities Director Cory Aadland said. "That'll add to the excitement and the buzz of the whole day. Come for the volleyball game, walk across the parking lot, grab a meal and then head to the football game. On top of that, we have plenty going on in the morning as well to stay busy."

Back from last year's inaugural Kernel Bowl will be a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. at Joe Quintal Field, a 3 on 3 basketball tournament starting at 8 a.m., a free mini-football camp at 11 a.m. along with plenty of food and games options at tailgating starting at 5 p.m.

"We encourage people to come out, enjoy a full day of activities and support our athletic teams," Aadland said. "This isn't a fall sports thing or a football thing, this supports all of our athletics. Kernel Bowl money, profits from concessions, that all goes directly back to our sports. The extra money allows us to get things that we wouldn't be able to for our teams."

Aadland pointed out roughly $35,000 was raised for all 19 school-sanctioned athletic programs from last year's Kernel Bowl, which is put on by the Mitchell Athletic Booster Club. The club, Aadland says, has also pledged $50,000 to the artificial turf project at Joe Quintal Field.

Aadland praised the MABC, which has a board member from each sanctioned sport, for its support throughout the season for Kernel activities.

"When you have a fully volunteer organization like the MABC, it's a lot of work by the people involved but it's all to give back to the kids," Aadland said. "I can't say enough about that group of people and that organization. It's a big a help to what we do on a daily basis."

Tickets for the Kernel Bowl football game are $10, which includes a meal. For the volleyball game, tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Registration for the 5K run/walk ($20), 3 on 3 basketball ($50 per team) and dance camp can be found online at www.gokernels.com. Kernel Bowl T-Shirt order forms can be found on the website and the orders are due by Aug. 28.