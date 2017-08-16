Warriors look to continue winning ways

But now the returners are ready to make their own impact on the Winner football program.

"They have been under the shadow of last year's senior class and I think they are excited to have an opportunity now and I think that's exciting for everybody, including the coaches," said Winner coach Dan Aaker, who is experiencing his biggest roster overhaul as the team lost 21 starters.

"There is a lot of new faces and a lot of inexperience so-to-speak, in terms of starters," Aaker added. "We are right now honestly trying to find out who we are and where our strengths are going to be and what we are going to lean on as we move on through the season."

The returners, however, are not lacking for experience as the team built big leads last season and reserves closed out games. They also practiced against all-staters like Drew DeMers, Cameron Kuil, Wyatt Ewing and Krockett Krolikowski every day

Aaker said the open spots have created healthy competition in practice.

"We've had some pretty good battles at a few positions," Aaker said. "That's going to be key for us as we move on. We have to build depth. I don't know if we are overly deep right now, but that's a process in itself. We are going to have to do that as the season goes along."

Senior Carter Brickman is slated to replace DeMers at quarterback.

"He was our backup last year and as a senior, he's got the reps and the leadership skills that I think we want there," Aaker said.

Fellow seniors Ty Bolton and Riley Calhoon will be relied upon to split carries in the backfield.

"They got some carries last year," Aaker said. "I think they were both over 300-some yards. So we will lean on them to get most of the carries."

The Warriors were picked No. 1 in Class 11B in the preseason South Dakota Prep Media football poll, receiving 105 points and 15 first-place votes. Winner opens its season against Sioux Falls Christian on Friday in Winner.

The Chargers are one of five new teams on the schedule this season for Winner. The Warriors also added Stanley County, West Central, Mount Vernon/Plankinton and Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central.

"We are excited about the schedule," Aaker said. "We are going to be challenged week in and week out. I think that's a good thing. We are going to have to be ready to play Friday night to be successful and be competitive."

Aaker also envisions Class 11B being stronger this season. He said Class 11A teams moving down and Class 9AA teams moving up will strengthen Class 11B this year.