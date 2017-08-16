Rosario always does damage when playing Cleveland

"He's a friend," Rosario said before Wednesday's rainout forced a doubleheader Thursday at Target Field. "He's Puerto Rican. When I do well, he's happy for me. When he does a good job, I'm happy for him too."

Maybe it's the fact Rosario spends his winters playing back home for Los Indios de Mayaguez and the mere association reminds him of a time when hits flow easily from his potent bat.

More likely, it's the annual importance of this matchup with the class of the division and the reigning champions of the American League.

"It's exciting," he said through a translator. "Now is when games get real intense, get very fun. It's what we play for, to be able to be in contention for the playoffs. This is what we live for. This should be fun."

Fresh off his first AL Player of the Week award, the 25-year-old Rosario just smiles mischievously when his career success against the Indians is mentioned. Of all foes that have faced him for more than 50 plate appearances, Rosario has done the most damage against the Indians.

Tuesday night's ringing double, one of just three hits the Twins managed off Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar, pushed Rosario's career average against the Indians to .329. He is slugging .557 against them, thanks to 17 extra-base hits in 164 trips.

"The boys tell me, 'You love to play against the Indians,' " Rosario said. "They have good pitchers. I don't know why, but I feel good when I play against the Indians."

Since the middle of June, the third-year talent has been feeling good at the plate against pretty much everybody. Over his past 200 plate appearances and 52 games, starting on June 13, Rosario is hitting .344 with a .390 on-base percentage and .617 slugging mark.

He has 11 home runs, 17 doubles and 31 runs batted in across that stretch. Just as importantly, in some ways, his strikeout/walk rate is just 35/15.

For a hitter who spent 2 1/2 seasons with roughly an 8/1 split in those areas, that's positively revolutionary. So is a season walk rate that he's pushed to 6 percent, nearly double his career rate.

"He deserves all the credit in the world," first-year Twins hitting coach James Rowson said. "He's been incredibly consistent about his work routine all year long. He made a point that he wanted to be an all-around hitter. He's got some power, as we can see, but he also has the ability to use the whole field. He's putting that whole thing together."

Along with assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez, who Rowson says has been "incredibly instrumental in the process with Eddie," the Twins have finally been able to convince Rosario to move beyond his well-earned reputation as one of the game's premier "bad-ball hitters."

After ranking among the game's four least selective hitters over his first two big-league seasons, chasing 46 percent (2015) and 44 percent (2016) of pitches out of the strike zone, respectively, Rosario has slashed that number to 38 percent. That puts him 20th from the bottom, but at least he's trending in the right direction.

"He's very aware of the strike zone now," Rowson said. "He'll come back to the dugout and a lot of times he's asking on a pitch: 'That ball was a little high, right?' It's becoming very important to him that he stays within the zone. He knows when he swings at balls in the zone, he's got a chance to do damage every at-bat."

And on the junk pitches with no chance of being called a strike?

"There's not much good happening on those balls that are outside the zone," Rowson said.

The tricky part, especially for a hitter who once famously homered off a neck-high fastball, is honing this newfound approach without losing the very trait that helped him reach the big leagues in the first place.

"The beauty of Eddie is you never want to take away his aggressiveness," Rowson said. "He's learned to be selective yet maintain aggressiveness at the plate. Every once in a while we'll still see him take a swing at a ball that may not be there, but for the most part he's aware of it and that's the way we'd like him to stay."