FANTASY FORECAST: The 10 draft commandments

Fantasy football is a game of infinite variables, which helps absolve me from any wrongdoing if players lose their season based on my advice. While I cannot provide contingencies for every scenario, there are some clear trends that can help players approach their league's draft with a leg up on the competition.

Therefore, I present Fantasy Forecast's Ten Draft Commandments. Please keep in mind these apply to 95 percent of leagues. If you have some sort of specialty league with really oddball lineup or scoring requirements, adapt accordingly.

• Thou shalt know thine league's rules.

This is — by far — the best bit of advice any fantasy football player can follow. Coming in to the draft with an exhaustive knowledge of your league's roster, waiver and scoring rules is crucial for your season's success. How many players from each position do you start each week? Is your league a points-per-reception league? Do you get an injured reserve roster spot? Each of these questions — and many more — can hold a huge sway over your draft.

• Thou shalt forsake team allegiances.

Fantasy football is no place to show your personal team allegiances. If you're in a league with a bunch of Green Bay Packers fans and Chicago running back Jordan Howard drops to the third round, endure the jeers and celebrate a successful season with a first-round talent racking up yards in your lineup.

• Thou shalt understand personnel changes.

A player who was a fantasy stud last season may have changed teams in the offseason, and that could spell big changes in production. Martellus Bennett was a major benefactor of receiving passes from Tom Brady in a tight end-heavy New England offense last year, but is now in a Green Bay offense that has historically minimized the tight end's receiving role. Sammy Watkins had a strong fantasy season catching passes from Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo in 2016, but was recently traded to the Rams, where a weaker offensive line and unproven quarterback Jared Goff could stunt Watkins' production.

• Thou shalt give certain positions more roster space.

• Thou shalt not fear leaving starting positions open late in the draft.

Two commandments, one explanation. When you draft, you are working to set up your team for long-term success. You will use far more running backs and wide receivers than kickers or quarterbacks throughout the season, so it makes sense to stockpile a few extra rushers and pass catchers early in the draft. You can still find quality talent — starters and backups — for the other positions at the end of the draft.

• Thou shalt not draft a kicker or defense/special teams player until absolutely necessary.

I'm not going to tell you when to draft or not draft all your players, but it's a cardinal sin to pass on a skilled position player to draft a kicker or defense/special teams player. In fact, some drafts don't even require you to draft a kicker or DST (see the first commandment). Settle those two positions with the final two rounds of the draft, or let the preseason wrap up and pick up those players before Week 1. Bonus commandment: If you think you need multiple kickers or DSTs on your roster, you are wrong. Period.

• Thou shalt not draft a quarterback in the first round.

Alright, fine. I will tell you when to not draft one other position set. Even the cream of the crop, Brady and Aaron Rodgers, don't belong in the first round of the draft. Cam Newton was a popular early round pick in 2016, but his output was well below his draft slot's expectations. Matt Ryan slipped beyond the 10th round in most drafts and was one of the league's most productive fantasy players. Take advantage of a strong group of receivers and running backs with your first pick, and be patient on adding a quarterback.

• Thou shalt know the difference between "handcuff" and "committee member."

A handcuff is a player who could see a significant workload if the player ahead of them on their team's depth chart becomes unavailable. A committee member is a player who will see time on the field, but will have their potential fantasy contribution stunted by other players at their position.

For instance, Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin is suspended for the first three games of the season, making handcuff Jacquizz Rodgers a worthwhile player to start until Martin's return. Terrance West of Baltimore seems to be the team's lead back, but is expected to give up plenty of snaps to Danny Woodhead. In a fantasy draft, I would favor handcuffs over committee guys in the later rounds 10 times out of 10.

• Thou shalt not draft based on a player's bye week.

Some folks get concerned about drafting too many players with the same bye week. But, by the time NFL teams start hitting their bye weeks, your fantasy roster should have already been altered because of injuries or poor performance. Don't pass on a guy you like because you already have a few on your roster that will have the same week off.

• Thou shalt not go super crazy over rookies.

There are always high-profile instances of rookies providing boosts to their teams — none bigger than last year's Dallas rookies Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott. But while they dominated headlines, more than 200 other rookies weren't as impactful from a fantasy standpoint. Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey are getting plenty of hype, but I'd be wary of placing a high premium on these former collegiate studs.