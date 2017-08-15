Experienced roster returns for Kernel tennis

MHS was 41 points behind Watertown in the conference tournament race a year ago, finishing with 308 points to the Arrows' 349. That's plenty of motivation in itself but Mitchell coach Pat Moller said his team is ready to take the next step.

"I think the biggest advantage is our experience," Moller said. "I think we're going to be strong at doubles, especially at the top. Our weakness last year was probably not winning as many matches at the No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 positions. I think that the girls have put in a lot of time in the offseason and they knew that this year could be a really good year for them and I think we're going to be a lot stronger."

The Kernels will be paced by senior Sammy Pooley, who is entering her fourth year as the team's No. 1 singles player. Moller, who is coaching the MHS girls for a seventh year, said there's never been a time for him when Pooley hasn't been part of the program.

"It's going to be strange when you look out there next year and she's not there," Moller said. "She's been our anchor for a long time."

Pooley won conference titles at No. 1 singles and doubles with partner Avery Larson, who is also a veteran player in her own right. Kelsey Dahme, who will play at No. 3 singles this season, is also a returning conference champion.

"It's definitely helpful to have a lot of experience," Pooley said. "I have a good idea of what I'm going to do because I've been playing these girls for a while. You can help the other girls with strategy and I know that's going to help us be a better team this year."

In addition to Pooley, Larson and Dahme, Mitchell's lineup will include Ashley Jones at No. 4 on the singles roster after being No. 5 in 2016. Senior Sarah Zimmerman and freshman Kiersten Bathke will fill out the singles slots at No. 5 and No. 6. The doubles pairings will be Pooley and Larson at No. 1, Dahme and Jones at No. 2 and Zimmerman and Madison Bohlen at No. 3 doubles.

Pooley, Zimmerman and Bailey Roden are the three seniors on the Kernels' varsity roster. Moller said the Kernels expect to be stronger at the flights 4-6 in singles and flights 2-3 in doubles play.

"This is a really veteran team," Moller said. "I think that the girls have put in a lot of time in the offseason and they knew that this year could be a really good year for them and I think we're going to be a lot stronger than we were a year ago."

There was also a number of underclassmen players who put in a lot of time in the offseason, which Pooley said made the summer much more competitive than normal.

"We definitely had a lot of competition and when you have a lot of players that want to win and are very competitive, I think that only makes everyone better.

Mitchell's season will begin Thursday at Harrisburg, while the Kernels will open their home slate on Aug. 22, hosting Rapid City Central and Vermillion at 12:30 p.m. at Hitchcock Park. The ESD meet is at Northern State University in Aberdeen on Sept. 28 and the three-day state tournament will take place Oct. 5-7 in Sioux Falls and Brandon.

"Every year, I say I want us to improve and we finished second in the ESD last year ... so we have some pretty high expectations," Moller said.