Mitchell carded a team score of 346 on Tuesday at the Brandon Golf Course in Brandon and finished the two-day tournament in 13th place with a total score of 717. Sioux Falls Washington won the event, posting a two-day score of 604, edging Sioux Falls O'Gorman (606) by two strokes.

"The course was a little easier, but I thought our competition nerves were a little better for the most part," Mitchell head coach Mark Horan said. "The guys were disappointed with our performance in the first two days. We think we're a lot better than what we showed."

Individually, Aberdeen Central's Jonah Dohrer won the title with a score of 145, narrowly beating Sioux Falls Washington's Will Grevlos and Sioux Falls Roosevelt's Jack Lundin, who both finished with 146.

For Mitchell, Nick Bennett had the best round of the day on Tuesday, carding an 81. He finished tied for 53rd with a two-day score of 175, while Tate Krcil fired an 84 on Tuesday and finished tied for 63rd (180).

"Nick seemed pretty calm all day and Tate did a great job of getting up and down from different spots," Horan said. "We just have to keep chopping wood and working hard on the fundamentals in practice."

Max Tupper finished with a 183, while Max Dailey recorded back-to-back 92s for a 184 and Ethan Huber finished with a 187.

Horan said kicking off the season with a two-day tournament, like the state tournament, was beneficial for his team.

"It was a good two days for us to get our feet wet," Horan said.

Mitchell hosts Huron in a dual at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Lakeview Golf Course.

Warrior-Lynx Invitational

Monday at Willow Run GC, Sioux Falls (par 71) and Tuesday at Brandon GC, Brandon (71)

Team scores: 1. SF Washington 604 (306 & 298), 2. SF O'Gorman 606 (293 & 313), 3. SF Lincoln 616 (313 & 303), 4. SF Roosevelt 621 (307 & 314), 5. Aberdeen Central 629 (320 & 309), 6. RC Stevens 632 (315 & 317), 7. Yankton 646 (325 & 321), 8. Harrisburg 648 (327 & 321), 9. Brandon Valley 650 (319 & 323), T10. Spearfish 654 (331 & 323), T10. Watertown 654 (327 & 327), 12. Huron 675 (348 & 327), 13. Mitchell 717 (371 & 346), 14. Brookings 747 (385 & 362).

Mitchell scores: T53: Nick Bennett 175 (94 & 81); T63. Tate Krcil 180 (96 & 84); T65. Max Tupper 183 (94 & 89); T69. Max Dailey 184 (92 & 92); T72. Ethan Huber 187 (91 & 96).