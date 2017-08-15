Dynamic DWU offense making strides in camp

"Dillon is one of the best running quarterbacks in the NAIA," DWU running back Luke Loudenburg said. "That opens up stuff for us, too."

Loudenburg, a speedy sophomore from Howard, is one of several returning playmakers on the DWU offense. He's battling with Jonny Withrow, Gaige Marshall and Xavier Armijo for snaps in the backfield. As a group, Loudenburg, Withrow and Marshall received a bulk of the carries last season. Armijo returns to DWU after sitting out the past two seasons, last playing in 2014.

Loudenburg said the group hopes to take pressure off Turner this season. Turner has led the team in rushing the past two seasons.

"These past couple of years, we haven't really had much production out of our backfield and that has been a huge focus for us this year is getting our running backs going," Loudenburg said. "That's kind of been our chip on the shoulder throughout fall camp is having our running backs step up and being able to be a part of this offense."

Meanwhile, the offense has a wealth of riches at wide receiver. Hayden Adams and Lewis Hofer are the top two returners from last season at the spot. Kimball grad Jace Pulse, junior college transfer Tre Hobbs and former DWU basketball player Brandon Boggs (6-foot-4) also add playmaking abilities to the offense.

"Those guys have really done a nice job and obviously when you've got a guy like Dillon Turner pulling the trigger—get to your spot and if you are doing it the right way—he's going to get you the football," DWU head coach Ross Cimpl said.

Freshman Spencer Neugebauer, a Mitchell native, is also in the mix at wide receiver. The 6-foot-1 Neugebauer played running back in high school, but he's looked the part at receiver in fall camp and is projected to play extensive snaps this season.

"He is a guy we are looking to count on at special teams as well as what he can do offensively," Cimpl said. "He has done a tremendous job of learning. He's made a lot of progress and really just acclimated himself to the receiver position."

DWU also has familiar faces at the tight end and J-Back spots in Payne Ahrens, Ben Gustad and Tyler Fortuna.

But perhaps the biggest advantage for the offense starts up front. The Tigers return every starter along the offensive line from last season and Loudenburg said they'll benefit from that experience.

"Those guys do a great job communicating up front," he said. "They are opening up holes that they haven't opened up in the past. We can trust them more because they know what they are doing and they are getting in the right spots."

Notes: Tuesday was the final day of two-a-day practices for the Tigers. ... The Tigers will have a scrimmage open to the public at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the new DWU practice fields, which are located just south of DWU/Avera Sports and Wellness Complex. ... DWU held a scrimmage last Saturday and Cimpl said the offense produced big plays, while missed assignments by the defense helped lead to those plays.