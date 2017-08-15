Cowboys eyeing reload, not rebuild

Despite losing eight seniors to graduation and hiring a new head coach, the Cowboys are planning to be in the mix for a repeat.

"I feel like a lot of kids didn't get the credit they deserved from last year's team. Not saying they didn't get any credit, but they have chip on their shoulder," said new head coach Ben Connot. "They want to create their own legacy."

Connot, a 2013 Winner graduate and former all-state player for the Warriors, is finishing his degree at Black Hills State University.

"I showed some interest to people I knew in Colome and they got a hold of the superintendent and he got a hold of me," Connot said. "That's how I got the job."

Taking over from last year's head coach Dale Krumpus, Connot leads a Colome team that has 11 returning letterwinners, including six seniors and 10 juniors. Junior Layton Thieman returns as the team's starting quarterback, while juniors Wyatt Cahoy and Jackson Kinzer return as key offensive contributors. Thieman completed 11 of 18 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns in the the Class 9B championship game last year, while Kinzer had six catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns and added 40 rushing yards. Cahoy had two rushing touchdowns and 28 yards in the Cowboys' 42-23 win over Langford Area.

"We have good leaders in the senior class and the junior class is big," Connot said. "They've always been successful and they want to keep that up."

Colome was tabbed No. 2 in Class 9B in the preseason South Dakota Prep Media football poll on Monday, recording 91 points and 11 first-place votes. The Cowboys open their season against Centerville on Friday in Centerville.

Connot said adjusting to an earlier football schedule was an adjustment for him and the team, but added every team has had to deal with the same time-crunch.

"We've drilled a sense of urgency in the last week. Every rep, every play counts," Connot said. "Everyone has to do their job. We have a lot of wonderful athletes, but it comes down to execution. If everyone just does their job to the best of their ability, we'll be just fine."