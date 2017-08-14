Tyndall native Ranek picked for SDSU hall of fame

The former Bon Homme High School standout, Ranek more than doubled the previous Jackrabbit record for career rushing during his standout career from 1997-2001.

In 44 career games, Ranek ran for a school-record 6,794 yards, topping the 100-yard mark 30 times and tallying 200-plus yards in a game 13 times as he averaged 154.4 yards per contest. He rushed for a career-high and then-school-record 291 yards against St. Cloud State in the 1999 season finale.

Ranek continues to hold 10 school records and seven North Central Conference records for rushing, scoring and all-purpose yardage. He was honored on All-America teams in 1998, 1999 and 2001. He led the North Central Conference in rushing each of his three All-America seasons and finished as the conference's all-time leading rusher with 5,257 yards in league games.

Following his collegiate career, Ranek played six seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Renegades (2002-05), Hamilton TigerCats (2006) and Saskatchewan RoughRiders (2007). He posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for Ottawa from 2003-05, earning CFL East All-Star recognition each season. Ranek finished his professional career with 4,377 rushing yards and another 2,506 yards receiving.

The induction ceremony will be held at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.