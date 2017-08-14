Kernels place 14th in season-opening meet

Sioux Falls O'Gorman won the team title with a 293 as the four Sioux Falls Class AA schools dominated the field. Sioux Falls Washington (306) finished second, Sioux Falls Roosevelt (307) placed third and Sioux Falls Lincoln (313) finished fourth.

Aberdeen Central's Jonah Dohrer was the individual medalist with a 1-under-par 70.

Mitchell's Ethan Huber tied for 69th place with a 91, while Max Dailey was one stroke behind and finished in 72nd place. Kade Clark, Max Tupper and Nick Bennett all shot 94's and tied for 76th place. Tate Krcil tied for 82nd with a 96.

Mitchell will compete in the Brandon Valley Invitational today at the Brandon Golf Course.

Warrior-Lynx Invitational

Monday at Willow Run GC, Sioux Falls (par 71)

Team scores: 1. SF O'Gorman 293, 2. SF Washington 306, 3. SF Roosevelt 307, 4. SF Lincoln 313, 5. Aberdeen Central 314, 6. RC Stevens 315, 7. Brandon Valley 319, 8. Yankton 325, 9. Pierre 326, 10. Harrisburg 327, 11. Watertown 327, 12. Spearfish 331, 13. Huron 348, 14. Mitchell 371.

Individual

Mitchell scores: T69. Ethan Huber, 91; 72. Max Dailey, 92; T76. Kade Clark, Max Tupper and Nick Bennett, 94; T82. Tate Krcil, 96.