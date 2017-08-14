Gorillas have state's attention in Class 9AA

Either way, the expectations are no different for the reigning Class 9AA champion Gorillas, who bring many key pieces back to a program that is expected to be a DakotaDome contender at season's end.

"Once you get there and play on that stage, that's where you want to be every year," Gregory coach Brian Allmendinger said. "That's what your goal should be every year and we've been there fortunately two out of the last three years. I think there's no question our guys got another taste of that and want to go back."

Gregory's offense will continue to get a lot of attention after putting up 5,019 yards of total offense and scoring nearly 41 points per game in 2016. The Gorillas return a lot of key pieces, including quarterback Andy McCance and receiver Jayd VanDerWerff, both of whom were all-state players a season ago. Senior receiver Jon Bakke and junior running backs J.J. Beck, Caleb Stukel and Tyler Murray will also be key players on offense.

"That explosiveness, it's huge," Allmendinger said. "You can do so much with your offense and everything opens up for you. We're fortunate that we have a lot of players that can really play in a lot of places in our offense."

Defensively, Allmendinger said there's some elements that need improvement but he's convinced his team will take care of those. Gregory also won the 2014 state title and it was the year in between the two championships — a 5-4 2015 season which ended with a first-round playoff exit — that is the largest source of motivation for the Gorillas.

"We still have a lot of players that were on the team then," Allmendinger said. "It was a sick feeling and I don't think these guys or myself ever forget that. You use that as motivation. As far as this year goes, it's hard to beat last season. ... We just have to know that we need to do what made us successful last season and that's playing with a chip on our shoulder a little bit."

Gregory could see a lot of the state's best talent before October even arrives. The Gorillas head to Kimball on Friday to face Kimball/White Lake to open the season, before taking on Parkston on Aug. 25. Other highlights on the schedule include hosting Bon Homme Sept. 22 and home games with Wolsey-Wessington (Oct. 6) and Miller-Highmore/Harrold (Oct. 13) to end the season.

"Nobody was talking about us last year and this year they are," Allmendinger said. "So we have to flip that around and stay humble and keep working hard."