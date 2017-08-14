Search
    Timberwolves' 2017-18 schedule features 25 nationally-televised games

    By Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press on Aug 14, 2017 at 7:31 p.m.
    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound against Milwaukee Bucks center John Henson (31) and forward Spencer Hawes (00) in the second quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wis., on March 11, 2017. Benny Sieu / USA TODAY Sports

    MINNEAPOLIS — Basketball fans all over the country will have ample opportunities to see the new-look Timberwolves this season.

    Minnesota's 2017-18 regular-season schedule, unveiled Monday, Aug. 14, features 25

    nationally-televised games. That's believed to be a new team record. The Wolves will play on ESPN nine times, including their season opener at San Antonio on Oct. 18, seven times on TNT, including their Christmas Day match-up with the Lakers in Los Angeles and eight times on NBA TV.

    The Timberwolves even have a game on ABC, when Golden State's lone trip to Minnesota receives the national spotlight on March 11.

    A game to circle that won't be televised nationally is Oct. 20, when the Wolves open the newly-renovated Target Center with their home opener against the Jazz and former Timberwolves' guard Ricky Rubio, who Minnesota traded to Utah this summer.

    Rubio tweeted "#TheReturn" on Monday night, shortly after the schedule was revealed.

    Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson will make their returns to Chicago on Feb. 9, a game that will air on ESPN. Butler spent his first six seasons in Chicago before he was traded to the Wolves on draft night, and Gibson spent his first seven and a half seasons with the Bulls prior to be traded to Oklahoma City at the trade deadline in February.

    Former Wolves Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, who were included in the package that brought Butler to Minnesota, are slated to return to Target Center with the Bulls on Feb. 24.

    Minnesota has two five-game homestands and another four-game stand, but no road trips extends longer than three games.

    Here's the Timberwolves' schedule (national television noted in parenthesis):

    Oct. 18: at San Antonio (ESPN)

    Oct. 20: vs. Utah

    Oct. 22: at Oklahoma City

    Oct. 24: vs. Indiana

    Oct. 25: at Detroit

    Oct. 27: vs. Oklahoma City (NBA TV)

    Oct. 30: at Miami

    Nov. 1: at New Orleans

    Nov. 4: vs. Dallas

    Nov. 5: vs. Charlotte

    Nov. 8: at Golden State (ESPN)

    Nov. 11: at Phoenix

    Nov. 13: at Utah

    Nov. 15: vs. San Antonio

    Nov. 17: at Dallas

    Nov. 19: vs. Detroit

    Nov. 20: at Charlotte

    Nov. 22: vs. Orlando

    Nov. 24: vs. Miami

    Nov. 26: vs. Phoenix

    Nov. 28: vs. Washington

    Nov. 29: at New Orleans

    Dec. 1: at Oklahoma City (NBA TV)

    Dec. 3: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

    Dec. 4: at Memphis

    Dec. 6: at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)

    Dec. 10: vs. Dallas

    Dec. 12: vs. Philadelphia

    Dec. 14: vs. Sacramento

    Dec. 16: vs. Phoenix

    Dec. 18: vs. Portland

    Dec. 20: at Denver

    Dec. 23: at Phoenix

    Dec. 25: at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

    Dec. 27: vs. Denver

    Dec. 28: at Milwaukee

    Dec. 31: at Indiana

    Jan. 1: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

    Jan. 3: at Brooklyn

    Jan. 5: at Boston

    Jan. 6: vs. New Orleans

    Jan. 8: vs. Cleveland

    Jan. 10: vs. Oklahoma City (ESPN)

    Jan. 12: vs. New York

    Jan. 14: vs. Portland (ESPN)

    Jan. 16: at Orlando

    Jan. 18: at Houston (TNT)

    Jan. 20: vs. Toronto

    Jan. 22: at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA TV)

    Jan. 24: at Portland

    Jan. 25: at Golden State (TNT)

    Jan. 27: vs. Brooklyn

    Jan. 29: at Atlanta

    Jan. 30: at Toronto

    Feb. 1: vs. Milwaukee

    Feb. 3: vs. New Orleans

    Feb. 7: at Cleveland (ESPN)

    Feb. 9: at Chicago (ESPN)

    Feb. 11: vs. Sacramento

    Feb. 13: vs. Houston

    Feb. 15: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

    Feb. 23: at Houston (ESPN)

    Feb. 24: vs. Chicago

    Feb. 26: at Sacramento (NBA TV)

    March 1: at Portland (TNT)

    March 2: at Utah (ESPN)

    March 8: vs. Boston (TNT)

    March 11: vs. Golden State (ABC)

    March 13: at Washington (NBA TV)

    March 17: at San Antonio (NBA TV)

    March 18: vs. Houston (NBA TV)

    March 20: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

    March 23: at New York

    March 24: at Philadelphia

    March 26: vs. Memphis

    March 28: vs. Atlanta

    March 30: at Dallas

    April 1: vs. Utah

    April 5: at Denver (TNT)

    April 6: at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA TV)

    April 9: vs. Memphis

    April 11: vs. Denver

    The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.

