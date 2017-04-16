Inaugural Greenway Relays set for Friday in Mount Vernon

"We wanted to host a track meet and I talked with Chad about putting his name on it and he was very interested," Mount Vernon Activities Director Eric Denning said. "He was a good track athlete and his wife was a track athlete in college. They were interested in it and wanted to get involved and do some things that are a little outside of the box."

Denning said Greenway will hand out awards, with all winners earning a T-Shirt that says "champ" on the back of it. They will also get an extra T-Shirt to throw out to the crowd.

"We'll have a lot of different things going on for a track meet. We'll have a DJ there," Denning said. "We want to garner some interest in it and get the ball rolling."

Part of the reason Mount Vernon has never hosted a track and field meet is because the school never had a track. That changed this past summer as construction completed on a brand-new track surrounding the football field next to the school.

Along with the Mount Vernon/Plankinton team, eight other teams (Canton, Ethan/Parkston, Burke/South Central, Corsica-Stickney, Kimball/White Lake, Menno, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket and Wolsey-Wessington) will compete.

"We want it to grow and get as big as possible," Denning said about the future of the meet. "We are hoping to get our feet wet this year and do a good job with it. Hopefully, it'll be an event kids and coaches look forward to."