Prep baseball roundup: MCM blanks Tea

MCM broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning on a Peyton Cleveland RBI-single that scored Trevor Wilkinson. Kyle Tuschen added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while Collin Cleveland had a team-high three hits.

MCM recorded 14 hits and committed one error, while Tea had three errors in the loss.

MCM (2-0) hosts Tri-Valley today in Salem.

Parkston/Ethan 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 0

PARKSTON—Jesse Grosdidier tossed a complete-game shutout with five strikeouts, holding Elk Point-Jefferson to just two hits as Parkston/Ethan earned 10-0 win in six innings on Saturday in Parkston.

Alex Scott and Brayden Leischner each had doubles, while Leischner and Brady Albrecht each had two RBIs. Parkston/Ethan recorded six hits in the win, while Elk Point-Jefferson committed three errors in the loss.

Parkston/Ethan (4-1) plays Bon Homme on Thursday in Tabor.

Winner/Colome 11, Todd County 0

MISSION—Winner/Colome scored 10 runs in the first two innings and topped Todd County 11-0 in a prep baseball game on Saturday in Mission.

Holden Thieman earned the win for the Royals, holding Todd County scoreless on two hits with seven strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Riley Calhoon led Winner/Colome with a triple and two RBIs, while Nick Lantz, Levi McLanahan, Kelly O'Bryan and Thieman each earning doubles.

Winner/Colome (4-2) hosts Mitchell today at 5:30 p.m. in Winner.