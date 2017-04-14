Dakota Magic, NBLA on pace for second season

Created last year, the NBLA had five teams—Magic, Omaha Chargers, Sioux City Hornets, Kansas City Spartans and Omaha Nation—compete in at least seven regular season games. The Chargers went 11-1 and defeated the Magic (6-5) in the championship game 108-98 in Omaha, Nebraska.

"I would say it was success," NBLA League President Darryl Greene said. "We plan on doing the same thing. As we get closer, around June or July, we'll make official announcements on what teams are officially in. We look forward to some more exciting basketball back to the Corn Palace."

The NBLA was created to give former NCAA and NAIA college basketball players, as well as coaches, opportunities to continue careers in basketball.

In its first season, the NBLA had one head coach move on to the NBA D-League and had players go on to play with the Harlem Globetrotters, in the Premier Basketball League and the National Basketball League of Canada.

Dakota Magic head coach Kasib Powell was hired by the Miami Heat to be an assistant coach with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. NBLA player of the year James Parrott, of the Omaha Chargers, went on to the Windsor Express in the National Basketball League of Canada, while Joe Mitchell went to the Niagara River Lions. Former Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year Trey Bardsley got a tryout with the Harlem Globetrotters and Deverell Biggs signed with a team in the PBL.

"Some guys obviously got some opportunities," Greene said. "Guys got some exposure and moved on."

The hope is to get even more former college players a chance at other opportunities next season. The opening game for the Magic is scheduled for Sept. 9 against Omaha Chargers at the Corn Palace. The NBLA will also host its Prospect Game on Sept. 9. That game is open for any players to showcase their skills to try and make a roster for any of the NBLA teams.

According to the NBLA website, the Magic, Chargers, Spartans, Hornets and Nation will all return next season. Greene said the league is looking to expand and is optimistic about a team from Fargo joining next season.