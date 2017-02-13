Miller, Nuggets hit NBA record for 3-pointers
DENVER, Colo.—Mitchell native Mike Miller was part of NBA history on Monday night.
The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter nailed two 3-pointers in the Denver Nuggets' 132-110 win over the Golden State Warriors. Denver finished with 24 made 3-pointers, which tied an NBA record for most in a game.
Denver attempted 40 3-pointers in the game, with Juancho Hernangomez nailing six 3-pointers. The Warriors attempted 32 3-pointers and hit eight of them.
Miller played 11 minutes and added two rebounds. Miller has played in 12 games for the Nuggets and is averaging 5.7 minutes per game.