    Miller, Nuggets hit NBA record for 3-pointers

    By Daily Republic Sports on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:57 p.m.

    DENVER, Colo.—Mitchell native Mike Miller was part of NBA history on Monday night.

    The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter nailed two 3-pointers in the Denver Nuggets' 132-110 win over the Golden State Warriors. Denver finished with 24 made 3-pointers, which tied an NBA record for most in a game.

    Denver attempted 40 3-pointers in the game, with Juancho Hernangomez nailing six 3-pointers. The Warriors attempted 32 3-pointers and hit eight of them.

    Miller played 11 minutes and added two rebounds. Miller has played in 12 games for the Nuggets and is averaging 5.7 minutes per game.

