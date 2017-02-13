Three's company: Ethan trio reaches 1,000 points

The feat is not as rare for the Ethan girls basketball team.

This season, the No. 1 Rustlers have had three seniors—Kacey Bartscher, Rachel Hawkins and Ellie Hohn—surpass 1,000 career points within a one-month stretch.

Hawkins, a 5-foot-8 guard, achieved the 1,000-point milestone on Jan. 6 in Ethan's 71-13 win over Wessington Springs. Four games later, Hohn, a 5-foot-11 forward, hit the 1,000-point mark in the Rustlers' 66-30 win over Menno on Jan. 17. Most recently, Bartscher, a 5-foot-9 guard, surpassed 1,000 points in her team's 51-25 win over Kimball/White Lake on Feb 3.

In a span of 28 days, three players on the same team achieved something Ethan head coach Tom Young said he hasn't seen in his 25 years of coaching.

"It's pretty rare. I don't think I've had a team with two 1,000-point-scorers," Young said. "It's a testament to their work ethic, because you don't score 1,000 points without putting a lot of time in the gym."

Since they were 9 years old, Bartscher, Hawkins and Hohn have played basketball together and now the trio shares a milestone together.

"It's very special because we've been playing together since we were third-graders," Hawkins said. "It's cool that we got to all experience this together."

"It's a great milestone, especially to have three girls on one team because it shows the balance that we have as a team," Bartscher said. "We've been playing together for a while and we're all very unselfish girls."

The unselfishness has also led to great success, as the Rustlers have gone 65-6 in the last three seasons, heading into today's home regular-season finale against Freeman.

Young added all three players started playing at the varsity level at a young age—as sophomores or younger. He noted the extra postseason games each girl has played has helped the chances of achieving the milestone, but credited each player's team-first mentality.

"The biggest thing about these girls is they don't care who scores," Young said. "I don't know if I've seen a selfish play by any of them. They look for each other, they set each other up and they make each other better."

Hohn and Bartscher both said they share the accomplishment of 1,000 career points with all their teammates. Hawkins added the trio's feat of 1,000 points is emblematic of the team Ethan has become.

"We give a lot of credit to the rest of our team, not just the starters, but the younger girls, because they push us every day in practice," Hawkins said. "We wouldn't be where we are without them."

In 2014-15, the Rustlers went undefeated and won the school's first Class B state championship. Hohn scored the go-ahead field goal in the game's final minute to push Ethan past Sully Buttes 31-28. Last year, Ethan once again reached the state title game, but fell to Sully Buttes 33-25.

With an 18-1 record and the No. 1 ranking in Class B, Ethan is poised to make another run at a state championship with its three 1,000-point scoring seniors leading the way.

'Like family'

Bartscher, Hawkins and Hohn each fill a different role on the team. Along with being able to score, Young added each player shares the ability to defend at a high level.

"All three of them are great defenders and I've seen each of them improve on the defensive end," Young said. "This year, all three of them have become not just 1,000-point scorers, but better players on all levels of the game."

On the court, Hawkins serves as Ethan's point guard and helps orchestrate the offense. Bartscher is one of Ethan's top sharpshooters and has become a go-to player for the Rustlers this season.

"Rachel is the one always looking down the court," Hohn said. "Kacey is always the one we always look to when we need a basket."

Hohn was dubbed the team's "big hustler" and has been known for making extra plays.

"Ellie plays super, super hard and I'd say 800 of her 1,000 points come off just running the floor and hustling," Young said. "She's been really fun to coach because of her high energy."

Young said Hawkins can do everything on the basketball court and helps spark the team. He said Bartscher has always been known as a strong shooter, but has developed as a strong passer this season too.

While each girl has admittedly received interest from college coaches, none of the three girls have made a decision on their future. They each said they'll decide their college plans after the season.

For now, the trio, who Hawkins said treats each other "like family," is focused on making a run in March.

"The goal is always to go as far as we can, but we just want to be playing our best basketball," Hawkins said. "If we play our best basketball and lose, then at least we know we went down playing as hard as we could."