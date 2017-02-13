Area high school basketball roundup: Titans top Warrior boys

Taylen Trisco added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Titans went 16-of-50 from the field for 32 percent shooting in the win.

For Winner, Wyatt Ewing posted 10 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double, while Trevor Bertram had 12 points and Drew DeMers chipped in nine points and eight rebounds. The Warriors went 17-of-51 from the field for 33 percent.

MVP (14-3) plays Bon Homme today in Tyndall, while Winner (8-9) plays Platte-Geddes today in Winner.

MVP 12 21 37 51

W 10 23 32 46

Chamberlain 69, Parkston 37

PARKSTON—Chamberlain topped Parkston 69-37 in a high school boys basketball game on Monday in Parkston.

Dodge Knippling recorded 19 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double, while Seth Friesz poured in 24 points. Tiegen Priebe added 18 points and five assists. The Cubs made 30 of 50 field goals for 60 percent shooting in the win.

Brady Albrecht had 13 points and two assists to lead the Trojans, while Kellan Culbert pulled down five rebounds. Parkston went 14-of-49 from the field for 29 percent shooting and made 5 of 14 free throws.

Parkston (8-10) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Friday in Plankinton, while Chamberlain (15-3) hosts Aberdeen Roncalli on Saturday.

C 9 45 61 69

P 13 18 32 37

Bridgewater-Emery 80, Centerville 45

CENTERVILLE—No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery rolled to a 80-45 win over Centerville in prep boys basketball action on Monday in Centerville.

Sam Arend led the Huskies with 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Jamin Arend and Cade Schmidt each had 12 points. Sawyer Schultz chipped in nine points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

For Centerville, James Brown scored 25 points and Hunter Ellis had 10 points. Brown, a senior with the Tornadoes, was described by Centerville Activities Director Doug Edberg as a special needs student and Edberg credited the Huskies for helping Brown reach 25 points.

Bridgewater-Emery (17-0) plays Parker on Friday in Emery, while Centerville (0-16) plays Flandreau Indian on Saturday in Flandreau.

BE 15 28 60 80

C 12 21 36 45

Platte-Geddes 55, Scotland 46

SCOTLAND—Malachi Girton scored a game-high 29 points as Platte-Geddes defeated Scotland 55-46 in a high school boys basketball game on Monday in Scotland.

Riley Hoffman added 10 points as the Black Panthers went 22-of-48 from the field for 46 percent shooting in the win.

Scotland was led by Tanner Skorepa, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Travis Skorepa chipped in 14 points. The Highlanders went 18-of-44 from the field and 5-of-6 from the line in the loss.

Platte-Geddes (9-8) plays at Winner today, while Scotland plays at Menno on Friday.

PG 13 26 41 55

S 10 20 33 46

Corsica-Stickney 56, Menno 52

CORSICA—No. 2 Corsica-Stickney scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Menno 56-52 in prep boys basketball on Monday in Corsica.

Josh Moser had 18 points for the Jaguars, while Clayton Menning chipped in 13 points. Corsica-Stickney went 16-of-37 from the field, 17-of-23 from the line and committed 14 turnovers.

For Menno, Spencer Schultz had 17 points, Jacob Hertz added 16 points and Kyle Munkvold chipped in 13 points and five rebounds. The Wolves went 20-of-36 from the field for 36 percent.

Menno (8-8) plays Viborg-Hurley today in Viborg, while the Jaguars (15-2) play Tripp-Delmont/Armour today in Corsica.

M 17 35 48 52

CS 12 24 37 56

Gayville-Volin 58, Avon 30

AVON—Gayville-Volin held Avon to 14 points in the first half and earned a 58-30 win over the Pirates in a high school boys basketball game on Monday in Avon.

Brook VanOsdel scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Raiders, who went 23-of-46 from the field for 50 percent.

Sam Eben scored 10 points to lead Avon, while Jimmy Schuurmans had nine points and Jacob Cihak had eight rebounds and four assists. The Pirates went 11-of-49 from the field for 22 percent shooting.

Avon (3-13) hosts Hanson today, while Gayville-Volin (9-9) plays at Freeman on Thursday.

GV 15 43 56 58

A 8 14 23 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic (Neb.) 82, Wagner 36

WAGNER—Wagner fell to Hartington Cedar Catholic (Neb.) 82-36 in a high school boys basketball game on Monday in Wagner.

Alex Sully led Wagner with 11 points. The Red Raiders went 10-of-35 from the field in the loss.

Riley Arens had 19 points to lead Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Wagner (3-15) plays at Vermillion today.

HCC 20 46 62 82

W 5 20 28 36

Ethan 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 53 ETHAN—Ethan rallied for a 63-53 boys basketball win over Freeman Academy/Marion on Monday.

The Rustlers trailed 41-36 after the third quarter, but outscored the Bearcats 27-12 in the final frame to secure the win.

Abiah Plastow led Ethan with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Derek Storm added 21 points and five assists. The Rustlers outrebounded the Bearcats 25-23. Ethan committed six turnovers, compared to 10 by Freeman Academy/Marion.

Ethan shot 21-for-43 from the field, 3-for-9 at the 3-point line and 12-for-14 at the free throw line.

Thaniel Schroeder led the Bearcats with 18 points. Gavin Pankratz recorded 14 points and eight rebounds. Freeman Academy/Marion shot 22-for-41 from the field, 1-for-13 from long range and 6-for-9 at the free throw line.

Ethan won the JV game 30-17.

Ethan (3-16) will play Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Friday in Tripp. Freeman Academy/Marion (3-15) will host Menno on Thursday.

E 13 24 36 63

FAM 13 26 41 53

Girls basketball

Tri-Valley 41, McCook Central/Montrose 40

COLTON—Tri-Valley edged McCook Central/Montrose 41-40 in a high school girls basketball game on Monday in Colton.

Taylor Will scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds for a double-double, while Grace Steineke chipped in 14 points.

Morgan Koepsell led the Fighting Cougars with 25 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double.

MCM ends the regular season at 17-3, while Tri-Valley finishes the regular season at 11-9. Both teams will play in the Region 5A tournament, which starts Feb. 21.

MCM 8 19 25 40

TV 10 21 34 41

Hanson 52, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 34

MOUNT VERNON—Hanson went 18-of-44 from the field and picked up a 52-34 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton in high school girls basketball action on Monday in Mount Vernon.

Heather Kayser scored 12 points, while Ashley Moe, Jada Campbell, Brooke Slaba and Brooke Weber each chipped in eight points. Campbell added nine rebounds in the win.

For MVP, Stephanie Faulhaber scored 14 points, while Destiny Haak had nine rebounds. The Titans went 15-of-54 from the field for 28 percent shooting.

Hanson ends the regular season at 14-6 and will play in the District 8B tournament, which starts on Feb. 20. MVP (8-9) plays Bon Homme today in Tyndall.

H 17 28 38 52

MVP 9 19 28 34

Avon 61, Gayville-Volin 33

AVON—Livi Jurrens scored 17 points as Avon earned a 61-33 girls basketball victory over Gayville-Volin on Monday in Avon.

Lauren Sees added 15 points and Cheylee Nagel chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. The Pirates went 25-of-56 from the field for 42 percent shooting in the win.

For Gayville-Volin, Laura Nelson scored 12 points and Traia Hubbard had 10 points. The Raiders went 8-of-49 from the field for 18 percent shooting.

Avon (17-2) hosts Parkston on Friday, while Gayville-Volin (8-10) plays at Sioux Falls Christian today in Sioux Falls.

GV 11 21 27 33

A 18 42 49 61

Colome 56, Gregory 54

GREGORY—Colome edged Gregory 56-54 in a high school girls basketball game on Monday in Gregory.

Callie Heath led the Cowgirls with 21 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Rayne Hermsen added 10 points. Colome went 17-of-54 from the field and 19-of-32 from the line in the win.

For Gregory, Allison Ekroth scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Emma Schweigert added 16 points and Sydney Svatos chipped in 11 points. The Gorillas went 13-of-44 from the field (30 percent) and 24-of-36 from the line (66 percent).

Colome (4-15) plays Platte-Geddes on Friday in Platte, while Gregory (2-17) plays Burke/South Central on Thursday in Burke.

C 11 25 41 56

G 9 26 36 54

Menno 50, Corsica Stickney 39

CORSICA—Menno downed Corsica-Stickney 50-39 in a high school girls basketball game on Monday in Corsica.

Morgan Edelman recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Paige Heckenlaible added 15 points. The Wolves made 22 of 36 free throws and shot 31 percent from the field.

For Corsica-Stickney, Courtney Menning had 17 points and eight rebounds. The Jaguars went 13-of-46 from the field and 8-of-12 from the free-throw line in the loss.

Menno (7-11) plays Viborg-Hurley today in Viborg, while Corsica-Stickney (6-12) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour today in Corsica.

M 11 25 38 50

CS 7 17 33 39

Parker 65, Howard 55

PARKER—Parker beat Howard 65-55 in prep girls basketball action on Monday in Parker.

Lauren Hunstad scored a game-high 27 points, while Mackenzie Dean and Rylie Christensen each chipped in 10 points. The Pheasants went 25-of-52 from the field for 48 percent shooting in the win.

For Howard, Bailey Rudebusch led the team with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Hilary Albrecht added 17 points and Macy Erickson chipped in 15 points. The Tigers went 19-of-46 from the field for 41 percent shooting.

Howard (14-5) hosts Iroquois today, while Parker (14-4) plays at Garretson today.

H 16 26 43 55

P 15 33 47 65

Saturday's results

Lyman 66, Wessington Springs 27

PRESHO—Ashton Smith and Shelby Schindler each had double-doubles as the Lyman girls basketball team topped Wessington Springs 66-27 on Saturday in Presho.

Smith recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Schindler added 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Wessington Springs was led by Chasity Vissia's seven points.

WS 8 10 22 27

L 25 37 53

Monday's statewide scores

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 65, Mitchell 40

Bridgewater-Emery 80, Centerville 45

Chamberlain 69, Parkston 37

Colman-Egan 72, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52

Corsica/Stickney 56, Menno 52

Dell Rapids 60, Canton 58

Douglas 59, Red Cloud 43

Edgemont 32, New Underwood 30

Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Lake Preston 52

Ethan 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 53

Harding County 76, Newell 56

Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 82, Wagner 36

Herreid/Selby Area 76, McLaughlin 46

Irene-Wakonda 85, Freeman 41

Mobridge-Pollock 56, Ipswich 49

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Winner 46

Platte-Geddes 55, Scotland 46

St. Francis Indian 56, Lower Brule 43

Wall 60, Kadoka Area 51

Webster 70, Wilmot 37

Wolsey-Wessington 60, Highmore-Harrold 57

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 58, Mitchell 29

Avon 61, Gayville-Volin 33

Chester 46, Arlington 34

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59, Pine Ridge 54

Colome 56, Gregory 54

Dell Rapids 55, Canton 22

Hanson 52, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34

Jones County 58, Bennett County 47

Kadoka Area 65, Dupree 32

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 43, Sisseton 33

New Underwood 56, Edgemont 10

Parker 65, Howard 55

Rapid City Christian 47, Crazy Horse 32

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, James Valley Christian 16

St. Francis Indian 66, Lower Brule 65, OT

Timber Lake 52, Eureka/Bowdle 45

Tiospaye Topa 76, Wakpala 55

Tri-Valley 41, McCook Central/Montrose 40

Wall 53, Lyman 48

Waverly-South Shore 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 35