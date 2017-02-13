Kernel boys drop road contest in Aberdeen

Central employed an up-tempo three-quarter court press throughout the night and flustered the Kernels into 26 turnovers and a chilly 35 percent shooting effort from the floor.

"That pressure really got to them, wouldn't allow them to run their sets, run their stuff against us," said Central coach Brent Norberg. "That's really helped us this year."

As a team, the Golden Eagles came up with 16 steals and turned several of them into easy points at the other end. Brandon Kusler drilled four 3-pointers and Cannon Hannigan had two more, spreading out the Kernel zone defense that was a factor early.

"Their zone gave us some problems for quite a while," Norberg said. "We solved it a little bit at the end of the third, early fourth, but I was really proud of the effort defensively. I thought we were pretty good all night."

Mitchell, meanwhile, struggled to find a rhythm offensively, going just 1-for-11 from 3-point range in the first half. The Kernels did come up with seven offensive rebounds — much to the frustration of the Golden Eagles — but even then had trouble converting second chance opportunities into points.

"The poise and composure we had 48 hours ago at Watertown left us (Monday)," said Mitchell coach Erik Skoglund. "We're going to be sure and understand that a lane jumper or a catch-and-shoot 3 is a great shot for us, but when you go cold, everything preceding that looks bad."

Hannigan finished with a game-best 17 points and Kusler totaled 14 points, three assists and four steals for the Golden Eagles. Cole Bergan and Collin Stoebner finished with nine points apiece.

"I thought we had a couple good high-low plays with Collin and Cole," Norberg said. "That opened it up. We made some timely threes. Cannon had a couple big ones like he always does."

Mitchell, which broke out of single digits for 13 points in the third quarter, was led by Carter Cavanaugh's 13 points. Connor Morgan had 12 points, three assists and three steals. Cody Reichelt had 12 rebounds, most of which came during the first half.

Monday's contest, a make-up game from a weather-delayed contest earlier in the season, marked yet another game in the midst of a busy stretch for both teams.

Mitchell, which also played Saturday at Watertown, returns home to host Harrisburg tonight.

"We have to put this game behind us," Skoglund said. "We've played well our past couple games. We played well against Watertown, Pierre and Huron, and tonight we came up against a buzzsaw. They rolled us tonight. But we have to put that behind us. We have less than 24 hours before we have to step on our home floor on senior night with a ton of energy."

Central, meanwhile, heads on the road for three straight starting Thursday at Huron and continuing Friday and Saturday in Rapid City.

"Everyone is telling us how hard a trip this is going to be," Norberg said. "I look at it as what a great challenge, how much fun it's going to be to go on the road and try and get three wins. Everyone thinks it's too tough. We're going to take it as a challenge."

Aberdeen Central 65, Mitchell 40

MITCHELL (0-17): Jed Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Connor Morgan 3 5-6 12, Elijah Pommer 2 0-0 6, Carter Cavanaugh 5 2-3 13, Cody Reichelt 2 1-3 5, Ryland DeVries 1 0-0 2. Totals 14-40 8-12 40.

ABERDEEN CENTRAL (7-9): Collin Stoebner 4 1-1 9, Jonah Dohrer 3 0-1 6, Cannon Hannigan 7 1-3 17, Brandon Kusler 5 0-0 14, Cole Bergan 4 1-4 9, Mason Flakus 2 0-0 4, Christian Goetz 1 0-0 2, Andrew Bergan 1 2-2 4. Totals 27-56 5-11 65.

M 9 18 31 40

AC 15 30 47 65

3-point field goals — Morgan, Cavanaugh, Hannigan 2, Kusler 4. Total fouls — Mitchell 9; Aberdeen Central 16. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Mitchell 29 (Richest 12); Aberdeen Central 32 (A. Bergan 5). Assists — Mitchell 8 (Morgan 3); Aberdeen Central 20 (Dohrer 7). Turnovers — Mitchell 26; Aberdeen Central 13. Steals — Mitchell 6 (Morgan 3); Aberdeen Central 16 (Dohrer 4, Kusler 4, Flakus 4).