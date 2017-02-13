No. 4 Golden Eagle girls shoot past Kernels

Coming off a 63-59 double overtime win over Brookings, the defending state champs jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 58-29 win over Mitchell in an Eastern South Dakota Conference game.

Not only were the Golden Eagles coming off an emotional win, they were banged up as well. Two starters—Melia Mounga and Laura Babcock—were nursing injuries, but both started on Monday. Another starter, Karli Gardner, remained sidelined.

"I think as the far as the injuries, I think our kids are slowly getting better," Aberdeen Central coach Dawn Seiler said. "We are being able to give them a little bit of time and not have to beat on them so hard tonight."

The Golden Eagles still had their all-stater and South Dakota State commit Paiton Burckhard, who torched the Kernels with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Mitchell coach Wes Morgan compared Burckhard's ability to take over games to a pair of former Kernels and current Jacks.

"It's like when we had Macy Miller," Morgan said. "It is the same deal, or Kerri Young. It is the same deal. We were a tough matchup. She is a tough matchup for anybody and she can makes you pay."

She made the Kernels pay right off the bat. The junior forward scored the first six points of the game and made a living at the free throw line. She sparked Central's 23-2 commanding first-quarter lead with 14 points. She hit six free throws in the first quarter and finished 9-for-10 for the game.

"She is a game changer because she is a load to stop," Seiler said. "She can run the floor. She handles the ball and she finishes. She puts a lot pressure on teams."

Burckhard and the Golden Eagles continued to put pressure on the Kernels. Mitchell didn't hit its first field goal until two minutes into the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, continued to pile on points. The Golden Eagles took a 34-10 lead into halftime and 46-17 entering the fourth quarter.

"They got great looks and defensively we weren't prepared for how they were going to play," Morgan said.

Haylee Mork added 10 points for the Golden Eagles. Aberdeen Central will host Huron on Thursday as the team is still striving to get all its pieces healthy before the postseason push.

Due to injuries and illnesses, Seiler said her team hasn't been healthy since Dec. 22.

"It has been a long stretch," Seiler said. "I haven't been through anything like this, but we have talked about the challenges and every one of these games is a challenge and that's how we are appreciating it and it's something that is going to get us ready for the postseason."

Mitchell will play at Harrisburg tonight in another tough ESD contest. The Tigers are the No. 1 team in Class AA.

"We are going to have to figure out how to guard the post and cover up their perimeter a little bit and probably more importantly we have to figure how we have to put the ball in the basket," Morgan said.

Subvarsity scores

Junior varsity: Aberdeen Central 44, Mitchell 41. Carly Haring with 13 points and Jordyn Cranny added 12 points.

Sophomore: Aberdeen Central 44, Mitchell 11. Gia Winger with four points for the Kernels.

Aberdeen Central 58, Mitchell 29

Aberdeen Central (12-5, 9-5 ESD): Jianna Gellhaus 0 3-4 3, Emma Yeske 0 4-5 4, Brooklyn Kusler 1 2-2 4, Adrianna Hase 0 1-2 1, Haylee Mork 6 0-1 13, Cassidy Gough 3 2-2 8, Makayla Pulfrey 0 1-2 1, Paiton Burckhard 6 9-10 21, Melia Mounga 1 4-5 6. Totals 17 24-35 58.

Mitchell (3-13, 2-12 ESD): Tess Limberg 2 3-4 8, Chelsea Brewster 1 2-2 4, Carly Haring 2 3-6 7, Kendra Brewster 0 2-4 2, Mackenzie Miller 0 4-6 4, Jenna Weich 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 11-22 29.

AC 23 34 46 58

M 2 10 17 29

3-point field goals: AC 2 (Mork 2); M 1 (Limberg 1). Rebounds: AC 27 (Burckhard 8); M 19 (Haring 6). Turnovers: AC 11; M 20.