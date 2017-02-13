Mitchell Marlins Bantam A hockey team wins Minnesota tourney
LAKEVILLE, Minn.—The Mitchell Marlins Bantam A hockey team won the Cougar Classic Tournament on Sunday in Lakeville, Minnesota.
At the tournament, Mitchell won all five games. The Marlins defeated Chaska/Chanhassen 4-1, Eastview 8-1, Centennial 8-1, Lakeville South 6-1 and topped Eagan 6-3 in the championship game.
Members of the team are Ryan Bergeson, Austin Shelton, Taylor Feterl, Derrick Goldammer, Max Daily, Josh Grosdidier, Nick Lord, Xavier Blackwell, Isaac Kitchens, Eric Biggerstaff, Jacob Schumacher, Reed Foster, Kaden Jerke, Cameron Miller, Ren Hoffman, Jeremy Long and Carlos Contreras. The team is coached by Nick Lemke and Ryan Storm.