Mitchell Marlins Bantam A hockey team wins Minnesota tourney

LAKEVILLE, Minn.—The Mitchell Marlins Bantam A hockey team won the Cougar Classic Tournament on Sunday in Lakeville, Minnesota.

At the tournament, Mitchell won all five games. The Marlins defeated Chaska/Chanhassen 4-1, Eastview 8-1, Centennial 8-1, Lakeville South 6-1 and topped Eagan 6-3 in the championship game.