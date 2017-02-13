Uithoven shines for Marlins girls in loss at Brookings

The Rangers outshot the Marlins 62-7 in the game and led 2-0 after one period but couldn't add to the goal-scoring ledger until late in the game.

The effort was a season-high for Uithoven, who hadn't made more than 33 saves in a game until meeting Brookings on Sunday.

Mitchell (5-12-1) plays at Sioux Center, Iowa at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.