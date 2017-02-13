Uithoven shines for Marlins girls in loss at Brookings
BROOKINGS — Against a team averaging 6.5 goals per game, Mitchell Marlins goaltender Katelyn Uithoven was expected to be busy.
She was on Sunday, making saves on 59 of 62 shots and helped Mitchell hang with Brookings in a 3-0 girls hockey loss.
The Rangers outshot the Marlins 62-7 in the game and led 2-0 after one period but couldn't add to the goal-scoring ledger until late in the game.
The effort was a season-high for Uithoven, who hadn't made more than 33 saves in a game until meeting Brookings on Sunday.
Mitchell (5-12-1) plays at Sioux Center, Iowa at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.