Area wrestling roundup: Eight Kernels place at Huron Invite

As a team, Mitchell finished in sixth place out of 12 teams with 102 points. Sturgis won the invitational with 216 points, followed by Aberdeen Central (191.5), Watertown (172.5), Huron (157.5) and Winner Area (108.5) in front of Mitchell.

For the Kernels, Max Schoenfelder scored a pair of tight victories for third place, winning the third-place match in overtime 3-1 over Sturgis' Kody Cox.

Kyler Bauder finished fourth for Mitchell at 106 pounds, while Logan Sparks (126) and Mitch Schladweiler (285) were fifth-place winners. Sutton Carpenter (138), Barry Browning (145) and Zeb Parsons (220) placed sixth for the Kernels, who will host the Region 3A meet on Saturday at Mitchell High School.

Winner Area was led by Wyatt Turnquist at 113 pounds, who had a technical fall and a major decision to reach the championship, where he defeated Watertown's Jaxson Waugh by a 15-3 major decision to reach a 34-7 record for the season.

Atlas Willuweit finished second at 120 pounds and Kaden Keiser was third at 106 for the Warriors. Winner Area's Kayleb Brozik dueled with Bradley Nelson, of Aberdeen Central in the championship at 170 pounds, with Nelson winning in a 3-1 decision.

Bon Homme/Scotland had a pair of champions in route to their eighth place finish with 89.5 points. Stas Sutera continued his strong season with a 17-12 win over Huron's Chipper Shillingstad at 132 pounds. Kaleb Crownover beat Willuweit for the title at 120 pounds, a 5-3 decision. Jordan Rueb was second for Bon Homme/Scotland at 106 pounds, as well.

Kizer leads Tigers to third at Holland Invite

HOWARD — Evan Kizer won the 195-pound weight class Saturday at the Holland Invitational as the Howard wrestling team finished third as a team in their own gym.

Canton ran away with the team title, scoring 197 points. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson was second with 157 points, followed by Howard with 122 points.

Kizer, who improved to 26-6 on the year, won by 11-3 major decision over Cadan Koerlin, of Sioux Valley in the championship. Three Tigers were second-place finishers, with Lane Miller at 106 pounds, Mitch Kramer 152 pounds and Aidyn Feldhaus at 170, with E.J. Leetch taking third at 182 pounds.

Daniel Cremer was a champion for Marion/Freeman at 113 pounds, scoring a 9-4 victory over Braxton Trowbridge in the title match. Dalton Bodewitz was third at 138 pounds for the Rebels, which took sixth as a team with 83 points.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney finished 10th in the 14-team event. Marcus Urban won the 152-pound class with an 11-3 major decision. Thomas Baker was second at 160 for the Titans.