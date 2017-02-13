Grosdidier scores game-winner for Marlin boys in OT

Grosdidier also scored with the man advantage to send the game to overtime, scoring with less than four minutes remaining on a power-play goal to make it 5-5. His two-goal game was joined by Austin Kerr and Peyton Nash, who also both scored twice. Grosdidier also had an assist for a three-point game.

Jake Jarman had two assists, while Carter Stucky, Drew Kitchens and Payton Olson also adding an assist.

Goaltender Zachary Mohr had 24 saves in the win, as Mitchell outshot Huron 46-29.

Mitchell (5-8) plays at Sioux Falls East at 9:15 p.m. on Friday.