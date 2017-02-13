Mitchell's middle school wrestling team wins state title

Mitchell scored 197 points, besting second-place Pierre's 167.5 points. The team had three individual champions.

Tucker Vilhauer cruised to the state championship at 120 pounds, scoring five victories and four of them were pins, while the fifth victory was technical fall in the semifinals. His championship match lasted 30 seconds before he pinned Redfield's David Schmitt.

Wyatt Winter won the 285-pound division, winning three matches—all via pin—by a combined 2 minutes and 32 seconds. Winter clinched the championship with a pin in 1:23 over Pierre's Justyce Murphy.

Beau Foote won the state championship at 182 pounds. He won four matches, the last of which was a 4-2 decision over Ryan Brink, of Rapid City Stevens.

Blake Fredericks finished second at 138 pounds and Tate Ellwein was second in the 170-pound division. Joseph VanOverschelde finished in third place at 113 pounds for Mitchell and Tyson Degan was a third-place finisher at 132 pounds.

Also placing for Mitchell was Hunter Nelson, who finished fifth at 285, with Jackson Ebert finishing sixth at 138 pounds and Brock Sparks taking eighth place in the 95-pound division.

There were 30 teams at the event and Mitchell had 21 participants, which was the largest team in the event. Mitchell's team is coached by Jeremy Borgan and Baker Haar.