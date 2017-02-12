Devin Eppard paced the Flyers with 28 points, while Cade Larson netted 13 points. Austin Eppard recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Chester Area went 29-for-51 from the floor, 9-for-18 from the 3-point line and 8-for-12 at the free throw line. The Flyers outrebounded the Blackhawks 28-23.

Trevor Olson paced SCW with 15 points. The Blackhawks shot 15-for-44 from the field, 9-for-24 at the 3-point line and 7-for-11 at the free throw line.

Chester Area (11-5) will host Garretson on Tuesday. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (12-6) will play at Mitchell Christian on Thursday.

C 19 39 62 75

SCW 4 21 31 46

Dell Rapids 53, St. Thomas More 51

Carson Rentz nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Dell Rapids to a 53-51 boys basketball win over St. Thomas More at the DWU Culver's Classic on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

STM's Isaac Kortemeyer hit a field goal with six seconds left to make it 51-50. After a timeout, pushed the ball up the court and his third 3-pointer proved to be the difference. Rentz finished with nine points.

Austin Ellingson and Jeffrey Schuch led Dell Rapids with 10 points apiece. The Quarriers shot 19-for-50 from the field, 7-for-23 at the 3-point line and 8-for-11 at the free throw line.

STM was led by Jake Satter with 12 points and Preston Arity added 10 points. The Cavaliers went 19-for-48 from the field, 7-for-20 at the 3-point line and 6-for-13 at the free throw line.

Dell Rapids (12-6), which snapped a four-game losing streak, will host Canton on Monday. St. Thomas More (13-5) will play at Hill City next Saturday.

DR 15 25 32 53

STM 11 23 40 51

Sioux Falls Christian 86, Aberdeen Roncalli 52

No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian downed Aberdeen Roncalli 86-52 in a boys basketball game at the DWU Culver's Classic on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

Lee Vande Kamp paced the balanced Chargers with 17 points, while Dejay Fykstra added 15 points. Koln Oppold and Gavin Schipper netted 13 and 11 points, respectively. Lincoln Unruh added 10 points. Vande Kamp collected six rebounds.

The Chargers shot 31-for-52 from the field, 6-for-15 at the 3-point line and 18-for-24 at the free throw line. Sioux Falls Christian outrebounded Roncalli 27-18.

Gus Reede paced the Cavaliers with 15 points and four assists. Colton Cox added 11 points for Roncalli, which shot 17-for-47 from the floor and 8-for-24 from long range. Roncalli went 10-for-11 at the free throw line.

Sioux Falls Christian (12-4) will play at Beresford on Thursday. Aberdeen Roncalli (11-5) will play at Groton on Monday.

SFC 16 51 74 86

AR 18 27 34 52

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 66, Pine Ridge 55

Devin Rihanek poured in a game-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds to power Mount Vernon/Plankinton to a 66-55 win over Pine Ridge during the DWU Culver's Classic on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

Taylen Trisco added 10 points for the Titans, who shot 27-for-53 from the field. They also shot 3-for-13 at the 3-point line and 9-for-14 at the foul line.

Michael Janis led the Thorpes with 18 points and 13 boards. Juwon Garnier netted 11 points for Pine Ridge, which shot 25-for-56 from the field. The Thorpes shot 5-for-11 from long range and 0-for-2 at the foul line. The Thorpes outrebounded the Titans 30-26.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (13-3) will play at Winner on Monday. Pine Ridge (12-5) will host Little Wound on Tuesday.

PR 17 35 47 55

MVP 10 28 45 66

Irene-Wakonda 56, De Smet 52

Three players scored in double figures to lead Irene-Wakonda to a 56-52 boys basketball win over De Smet during the DWU Culver's Classic on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

Trey King led the Eagles with 16 points, while Tate Gale netted 14 points. Levi Van Beek added 12 points. Irene-Wakonda shot 20-for-54 from the field, 7-for-23 at the 3-point line and 9-for-11 at the foul line. The Eagles outrebounded the Bulldogs 30-28.

Gage Gruenhagen led De Smet with 23 points and Jon Todd added nine points. The Bulldogs shot 17-for-46 from the floor, 4-for-12 at the 3-point line and 14-for-19 at the foul line.

Irene-Wakonda (11-5) will play at Freeman on Monday. De Smet (5-10) will play at Estelline on Monday.

IW 19 33 45 56

D 13 18 30 52

Colome 66, Menno 40

MENNO—Four players scored in double figures to lead Colome to a 66-40 boys basketball win over Menno on Saturday.

Holden Thieman paced the Cowboys with 16 points and eight rebounds. Kolton Salonen added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kelly O'Bryan added 11 points and Jackson Kinzer scored 10. Kelly O'Bryan dished out four assists. Colome shot 24-for-58 from the field, 1-for-7 at the 3-point line and 17-for-22 at the free throw line. Colome outrebounded Menno 29-24.

Jacob Hertz paced Menno with 17 points, while Trey Bohlmann recorded 10 points and six rebounds. Spencer Schultz had seven assists. The Wolves shot 16-for-41 from the field, 4-for-19 at the 3-point line and 4-for-7 at the free throw line.

Menno turned the ball over 25 times, while Colome only had nine turnovers. Colome won the JV game 31-16.

Colome (14-3) will play Burke/South Central on Tuesday in Burke. Menno (8-7) will play Corsica-Stickney today in Corsica.

M 11 20 31 40

C 10 33 48 66

Gregory 60, Jones County 38

GREGORY—Robert Vomacka scored his 1,000th point as the Gregory Gorillas defeated Jones County 60-38 in prep boys basketball action on Saturday in Gregory.

Vomacka had 10 points, while Jayd VanDerWerff added a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Aaron Voigt chipped in 10 points as Gregory went 24-of-43 from the field.

For Jones County, Morgan Feddersen scored 13 points and Kade Brost added 10 points. Jones County went 16-of-53 from the floor in the loss.

Gregory (8-9) plays Bon Homme on Friday in Tyndall, while Jones County (3-14) plays Bennett County on Friday in Martin.

JC 8 22 30 38

G 19 29 43 60

Scotland 70, Wagner 54

SCOTLAND—Scotland downed Wagner 70-54 in prep boys basketball action on Saturday in Scotland.

Travis Skorepa scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Tanner Skorepa added 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Bryan Vaughan finished with 19 points and five assists. The Highlanders went 24-of-65 from the field for 37 percent shooting.

Alex Sully led Wagner with 12 points and four rebounds, while Emilio Cournoyer chipped in 11 points. The Red Raiders went 20-of-55 from the floor for 36 percent and committed 24 turnovers.

Scotland (13-4) hosts Platte-Geddes today, while Wagner (3-14) hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic (Neb.) today.

W 12 27 35 54

S 19 45 51 70

Lyman 58, Philip 55

PHILIP—Lyman nipped Philip 58-55 in boys basketball action on Saturday.

Ty Schindler led the Raiders with 18 points, while Brett Holm tossed in 13 points and had five assists. Jesse Schindler added 10 points and seven rebounds. Lyman shot 23-for-57 from the field, 10-for-25 at the 3-point line and 2-for-6 at the free throw line.

Cooper West led the Scotties with 20 points and Scott Rafter added 14 points. Dalton Kinsley tossed in 13 points.

Lyman (7-10) will play at Wall on Thursday. Philip (8-9) will play at White River on Tuesday.

L 15 24 47 58

P 13 23 43 55

Girls basketball

Hanson 57, Corsica-Stickney 37

ALEXANDRIA—Megan Guericke and Jada Campbell each scored 14 points to push Hanson past Corsica-Stickney 57-37 in a high school girls basketball game on Saturday in Alexandria.

Campbell added nine rebounds, while Ashley Moe chipped in nine points and Hannah Marquardt dished out six assists. The Beavers made 22 of 39 field goals for 56 percent shooting.

For the Jaguars, Courtney Menning scored a game-high 16 points, while Raven Barse pulled down eight rebounds. Corsica-Stickney went 15-of-55 from the floor for 27 percent shooting.

Hanson (13-6) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton today in Mount Vernon. Corsica-Stickney (6-11) hosts Menno today in Corsica.

CS 2 8 24 37

H 14 30 48 57

Menno 56, Colome 31

MENNO — Morgan Edelman had 24 points and 12 rebounds to help Menno to a home victory over Colome 56-31 on Saturday in girls basketball action.

The Wolves had 10 points from Paige Heckenlaible, as Menno shot 41 percent in the game and made 6-of-12 free throws.

Callie Heath had nine points and nine rebounds for the Cowgirls and Kaydee Heath had eight points and 11 rebounds. Colomew as 8-for-39 shooting and made 15-of-29 free throws, while committing 24 turnovers.

Menno (6-11) plays at Corsica-Stickney today in Corsica. Colome (3-12) will play at Gregory today.

C 7 13 23 31

M 8 26 40 56

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 76, Gregory 40

ARMOUR — Mattilynn Reiner's triple-double helped Tripp-Delmont/Armour defeat Gregory Saturday in girls basketball action 76-40.

Reiner had 13 points, 10 assists and 16 rebounds. Brooklyn Brouwer had 17 points and Erica Koster added 14 points.

For Gregory, Allison Ekroth had 18 points and three steals. Gregory was 14-for-44 shooting and 12-for-22 on free throws.

The Nighthawks made 33-of-70 shots and 6-of-11 free throws. They had a 44-30 rebounding advantage and forced 27 Gorillas turnovers.

TDA (15-3) will travel to Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday to play in Corsica. Gregory (2-16) hosts Colome today.

G 6 23 33 40

TDA 16 35 58 76

Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Santee (Neb.) 60

MARTY — Tiana Schroeder had 28 points and 15 rebounds and teammate Annie Carlson had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help Freeman Academy/Marion get past Santee (Neb.) Saturday at the Dakota Plains Invitational 66-60 in girls basketball action.

The Bearcats had 55 rebounds in the contest, with Michele Schoenwald adding seven point and nine rebounds in the win. FAM led 34-31 at halftime.

Freeman Academy/Marion, which went 2-1 at the DPI, is 8-11 on the season and will host Menno in Marion on Thursday.