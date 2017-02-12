Correction
A story on The Daily Republic's website on Sunday incorrectly reported about the status of South Dakota's all-time collegiate assist record leaders.
Huron University's Felton Beckette played in the 1980s and has the all-time record with 1,087 assists. Dakota Wesleyan University guard Tate Martin is currently second all-time with 805 assists after passing the University of South Dakota's Josh Mueller on Sunday.
Below is a list of assist leaders for each South Dakota collegiate men's basketball program.
Huron University: Felton Beckette, 1,087
Dakota Wesleyan: Tate Martin, 805 (active)
South Dakota: Josh Mueller, 801
Augustana: Pat Freidel, 674
South Dakota Mines: Mitch Slusarski, 670
South Dakota State: Nate Wolters, 669
Northern State: Scott Boekelheide, 599
USD-Springfield: Ron Baker, 574
Sioux Falls: Eli Hofer, 519
Dakota State: Scot Namanny, 514
Mount Marty: Kevin Lein, 507
Yankton College: Val Madia, 503
Black Hills State: Lonnie Stover, 474
Presentation College: Tyler Wenbourne, 459