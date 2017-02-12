Correction

Huron University's Felton Beckette played in the 1980s and has the all-time record with 1,087 assists. Dakota Wesleyan University guard Tate Martin is currently second all-time with 805 assists after passing the University of South Dakota's Josh Mueller on Sunday.

Below is a list of assist leaders for each South Dakota collegiate men's basketball program.

Huron University: Felton Beckette, 1,087

Dakota Wesleyan: Tate Martin, 805 (active)

South Dakota: Josh Mueller, 801

Augustana: Pat Freidel, 674

South Dakota Mines: Mitch Slusarski, 670

South Dakota State: Nate Wolters, 669

Northern State: Scott Boekelheide, 599

USD-Springfield: Ron Baker, 574

Sioux Falls: Eli Hofer, 519

Dakota State: Scot Namanny, 514

Mount Marty: Kevin Lein, 507

Yankton College: Val Madia, 503

Black Hills State: Lonnie Stover, 474

Presentation College: Tyler Wenbourne, 459