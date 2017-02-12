Search
    Correction

    By Daily Republic Sports on Feb 12, 2017

    A story on The Daily Republic's website on Sunday incorrectly reported about the status of South Dakota's all-time collegiate assist record leaders.

    Huron University's Felton Beckette played in the 1980s and has the all-time record with 1,087 assists. Dakota Wesleyan University guard Tate Martin is currently second all-time with 805 assists after passing the University of South Dakota's Josh Mueller on Sunday.

    Below is a list of assist leaders for each South Dakota collegiate men's basketball program.

    Huron University: Felton Beckette, 1,087

    Dakota Wesleyan: Tate Martin, 805 (active)

    South Dakota: Josh Mueller, 801

    Augustana: Pat Freidel, 674

    South Dakota Mines: Mitch Slusarski, 670

    South Dakota State: Nate Wolters, 669

    Northern State: Scott Boekelheide, 599

    USD-Springfield: Ron Baker, 574

    Sioux Falls: Eli Hofer, 519

    Dakota State: Scot Namanny, 514

    Mount Marty: Kevin Lein, 507

    Yankton College: Val Madia, 503

    Black Hills State: Lonnie Stover, 474

    Presentation College: Tyler Wenbourne, 459

