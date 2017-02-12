DWU drops GPAC game

The Bulldogs edged the Tigers 109-106 in overtime in a GPAC men's basketball game at an electric Corn Palace on Sunday.

"This is a team that traditionally at home is really, really strong and I told the guys to come back after the regulation and still win in overtime, just takes a lot of toughness," Concordia coach Ben Limback said.

The Tigers, who recently had a two-game lead in the GPAC, is now behind Northwestern College and Briar Cliff in the standings after the loss in front of 2,597 fans.

"I thought both teams played great," DWU coach Matt Wilber said. "It was a great basketball game. It was a great environment. It is terribly disheartening to lose a game like that."

Chandler Folkerts powered Concordia (19-8, 8-7 GPAC) with 37 points and 14 rebounds. Eli Ziegler tossed in 25 points and hit a go-ahead layup with seven seconds left in overtime.

Tate Martin recorded 35 points and dished out 12 assists for the Tigers (21-8, 12-5). Jason Spicer added 29 points and nine rebounds for the DWU, which trailed 60-49 with 16 minutes left.

The Tigers then staged a furious rally to force overtime. DWU trailed 80-70 with eight minutes left, but went on a 10-3 spurt to knot it at 83-83 with 5 1/2 minutes left.

"I thought defensively we made some stops," Wilber said about the comeback. "(DWU guard) Ty Hoglund made big plays and got some steals for us."

The teams went back and forth for the remainder of regulation. Ziegler gave Concordia a 97-94 lead with 35 seconds left. After a timeout, Martin drilled a 3-pointer to even it at 97-97 with 20 seconds left.

After Concordia called a timeout with 15 ticks remaining, Ziegler's 3-pointer at the horn was no good.

The Tigers built a 103-99 lead early in overtime. Trae Vandeberg later drilled a deep 3-pointer that gave DWU a 106-105 lead with 32 seconds left.

Ziegler then cut to the basket and scored his go-ahead basket with 27 seconds to go. After a DWU turnover, Seth Curran hit two free throws to put the Bulldogs ahead 109-106 with two seconds left.

"We managed to get enough stops to go into overtime and then we got it done in overtime, too," Folkerts said.

After a timeout, DWU failed to get off a shot in time and Concordia escaped with the win at a place it has struggled at in the past.

"We have came here the past two years in the conference tournament and lost to them," Folkerts said. "So we had a chip on our shoulder coming into this game and it is always a great atmosphere. They have great fans. So it was a lot of fun to get a 'W' here."

Folkerts was unstoppable at times for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-8 post player finished 16-for-23 from the field and 5-for-6 at the free throw line.

"He was just a beast tonight," Limback said. "He just started to carry us and make the plays, get to the foul line. He was the man tonight."

Martin was the man for DWU for most of the night. He finished 14-for-21 from the field and hit four 3-pointers. Martin also became the South Dakota collegiate leader in career assists. He now has 805 career assists. University of South Dakota's Josh Mueller had the previous collegiate high of 801.

"He's been one of those guys in our league that has been really good and he had another great game tonight," Wilber said about Martin. "It is too bad that it came in a loss because he was so special tonight."

Vandeberg tossed in 17 points and Hoglund added 16 points for DWU.

The Tigers will host Northwestern on Wednesday at the Corn Palace in their regular season finale.

Concordia University 109, Dakota Wesleyan 106 (OT)

Concordia University (19-8, 8-7): Chris Johnstone 4-9 0-0 9, Eli Ziegler 9-17 2-3 25, Seth Curran 4-5 8-9 17, Tanner Shuck 1-4 0-0 3, Chandler Folkerts 16-23 5-6 37, Kyle Pierce 0-0 2-2 2, Clay Reimers 7-10 0-1 16, Jake Hornick 0-1 0-0 0, Justin Damme 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-71 17-21 109.

Dakota Wesleyan (21-8, 12-5): Trae Vandeberg 5-9 5-8 17, Nate Davis 3-6 0-0 9, Tate Martin 14-21 3-4 35, Ty Hoglund 3-7 9-12 16, Jason Spicer 12-25 4-5 29, Kaleb Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Collin Kramer 0-0 0-0 0, Aaron Ahmadu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-72 21-29 106.

Halftime: DWU 45-43. Regulation: 97-97. 3-point field goals: CU 10-20 (Johnstone 1-4, Ziegler 5-9, Curran 1-1, Shuck 1-2, Folkerts 0-1, Reimers 2-2, Hornick 0-1); DWU 11-24 (Vandeberg 2-5, Davis 3-5, Martin 4-7, Hoglund 1-3, Spicer 1-1, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds: CU 36 (Folkerts 14); DWU 28 (Vandeberg 9, Spicer 9). Assists: CU 18 (Curran 6); DWU 19 (Martin 12). Steals: CU 5 (Shuck 3); DWU 7 (Martin 3). Blocks: CU 2 (Folkerts 2); DWU 3 (Spicer 2). Turnovers: CU 15; DWU 7. Total fouls: CU 21; DWU 20. Attendance: 2,597.